Introducing Screen Oman – A New Era for Filmmaking in the Sultanate
Comprehensive portal for local and international filmmakers offers unprecedented access to Oman's rich filming potentialMUSCAT, OMAN, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Screen Oman is the new web portal for film productions in Oman, a Sultanate on the Arabian Peninsula that has been rising in popularity as a film destination for several years now. The website is dedicated to the Sultanate’s film industry and was launched to support both local and international filmmakers looking to shoot their productions in Oman.
The website highlights the advantages of filming in Oman. The site offers a production guide with details about filming permits, key filming locations and a future directory for local service providers and film talent. In the near future, the website will provide a series of resources for the talent base of the Sultanate, such as casting calls.
“We believe this website will become an important resource for the global film industry at large, and can help film producers and other industry players interacting within Oman to enjoy a seamless filming experience,” said Screen Oman Executive Producer and co-founder Manee S.
The international film community continues to recognize Oman’s many attractions for film production, including the diverse landscapes and urban environments that offer a myriad of opportunities. This is reflected in the growing number of films produced in the Sultanate yearly.
The international film producers recently recognized Oman for its “outstanding progress” in promoting the country’s audio-visual industry, especially by hosting in 2023 the Fourth International Arab Film Festival, Cinemana, for the second time in a row at two locations, Muscat and Musandam.
The amazing crews and cast who have filmed in Oman have all been impressed by Oman’s natural beauty and diverse landscape.
The team at Screen Oman believes they will build a strong industry with highly skilled people. They are working closely with the concerned ministries and the local filming community to process all requests promptly and smoothly.
To learn more about Screen Oman, visit www.screenoman.com.
For direct inquiries, please email contact@screenoman.com.
