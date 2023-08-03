Kensington Valley Varsity Now Offering Clients Custom-Designed Sports Apparel for Back to School and Sports Teams
Image Professionals division delivers creative and quality screen printing visions to MichiganBRIGHTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kensington Valley Varsity today announced it is bringing custom designs to life by offering clients the opportunity to design their own custom sports apparel decorations and team logos. Its associated B2B screen print production company, Image Professionals, launched last year and is based in Howell, Michigan.
“Both of our companies are deeply committed to serving you throughout the entire design process,” said owner Stephanie Konkel. “We will work with you step-by-step, from the initial creation of your design to the day of delivery. You have full control of your custom designs and will be excited and impressed when you open the box and see your unique and special clothing. Our companies take pride in delivering unique, dream logos. We are well known for our customer service and look forward to serving you.”
Choose from custom shirts, hats, varsity jackets, promotional products, spirit wear and design gear using KVV’s Design Studio tool. Customers can build a strong identity with the custom store for schools, corporations, non-profits and special events.
“Track orders and distribution, and even raise funds with your sales,” Konkel added. “Our team can quickly build a group of products with a custom store that is exclusive to your organization. We take care of the technical elements so you can get back to team building.”
Since 2006, Kensington Valley Varsity has been dedicated to crafting high-quality designs on meaningful apparel for organizations and teams. It also offers spirit wear and varsity jackets for Michigan schools, businesses and organizations. It works closely with customers to bring their creative visions to life.
At the core of Kensington Valley Varsity’s ethos is a community-driven approach. Konkel and her team actively engage with local events, fundraisers and charitable initiatives, using their platform to support causes that make a positive impact on Brighton and its neighboring areas.
For more information and to start a custom design now, visit kvvarsity.com. Be sure to also watch Fox Business News on Tuesday, August 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET when it runs a segment on Kensington Valley Varsity.
###
Media Relations
Kensington Valley Varsity
email us here