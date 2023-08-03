Keep IT Healthy - a podcast by Applover. About health, health-supporting technologies and a healthy approach to business

Jan Kamiński, Co-Founder of Applover and host of the podcast Jan Kaminski and Swapan Chaudhuri, CEO of Deeplai in episode 7 of the podcast by Applover. Jan Kamiński and C.Mikael Mattsson Ph.D., founder of SVExA (exercise intelligence company creating algorithms and software for athletes) Jan Kamiński and Gear Fisher, founder of TrainingPeaks and OnForm Jan Kamiński and Omar Mendoza - CEO of HDI Global Mexico

WROCłAW, LOWER SILESIA, POLSKA, August 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Technology has become a staple in our everyday lives, and it is no surprise that every kind of business has started to adopt various IT solutions to improve their operations. However, there are still many areas that are not fully digitized. That's why ‘Keep IT Healthy’- podcast by Applover appeared. It will aim to popularize the benefits that any organization, especially in the healthcare sector, can draw from IT solutions. Will be covering topics such as data management, mobile apps' development, AI, but also business growth and scaling, work-life balance, and athletes' training supporting software.The mission of Applover's podcast is to popularize the benefits that business draws from IT solutions as they offer convenience, accuracy, and better customer or patient care. It’s worth listening to how it can benefit from technology, and what are the challenges in digitizing these different sectors. What trends can be used, and which solutions are still being developed?'We operate in the most promising industry in the world, because the most important area of digitization of our reality is health protection and taking care of its good condition. The growing demand for innovations in health care, fitness, and sports is the biggest challenge for IT companies. We want to create a medium that will combine this information and collect the experiences of people who have created or successfully implemented solutions to improve sports and health results, as well as business outcomes' - says Jan Kamiński, Co-Founder of Applover and host of the podcast.The first seven episodes of the podcast featured:Piotr Sędzik, CEO of Applover - (Full-Stack Digital Agency) Renata Talarek, CEO of i-Sport Group, (creator of the most popular application motivating kids to an active lifestyle),Inaki de la Parra - triathlon champion and growth and scaling expert,Omar Mendoza - CEO of HDI Global Mexico, (one of the world’s leading insurance companies),Gear Fisher - Co-founder of Training Peaks (endurance training software platform) and OnForm (Video analysis and coaching platform for athletes),C.Mikael Mattsson Ph.D., researcher and founder of SVExA (exercise intelligence company creating algorithms and software for athletes),Swapan Chaudhuri, CEO of Deeplai (inventing DeepTech solutions for climate and environmental protection).'If we were to attempt a common denominator for all episodes, it would be the use of IT solutions in business development and generally supporting training and pro-health behavior. We will also be discussing some of the challenges that businesses face when digitizing their operations. Some of the trends that businesses can use to improve their IT solutions will also be covered. So if you are a business owner or manager who is looking to learn more about how you can benefit from IT solutions , be sure to tune in to our podcast! It will cover topics such as data management, preventive care apps, real-time monitoring, tracking healthcare records and sports results, and… how to grow your business healthily as well? Stay tuned!' - adds Kamiński***Applover is a Full-Stack Digital Agency based in the city of a hundred bridges. Our DNA is to work on technologies for the most dynamic and recognizable start-ups in the domestic and global markets. We started in 2016 as a group of 4 friends and technology enthusiasts, and now, we operate as a group of 140 experts. To date, we’ve successfully developed over 220 projects. A testament to our commitment to quality is our ISO 13485 certification, emphasizing our role in developing excellent medical software. Applover was recognized by Financial Times in the “FT 1000” ranking in 2023 and Deloitte as a Rising Star in the CEE region in 2019 and ranked in the Fast 50 category in 2020 and 2021.

