Reminder for U.S. Citizens: Your U.S. Passport: DON’T LEAVE HOME WITHOUT IT! – U.S. Embassy Amman

Your U.S. Passport: DON’T LEAVE HOME WITHOUT IT!

The American Citizen Services unit reminds U.S. citizens not to travel outside the United States without a valid U.S. passport. While dual citizens may be able to travel abroad on a Jordanian or other foreign passport, all U.S. citizens are required to present a valid U.S. passport to re-enter the United States. Traveling outside the United States without a valid U.S. passport will likely result in trip delays, an inability to board a flight to the United States with an expired passport, and significant unexpected costs due to the current wait time for a passport appointment at Embassy Amman. We have very limited capacity to expedite appointments in these cases, as these are reserved for unplanned emergencies.

Due to overwhelming demand, passport application processing times have lengthened both domestically in the United States and overseas. Please visit https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/how-apply/processing-times.html for an up-to-date estimate of domestic passport processing wait times.

Per Section 215 of the U.S. Immigration and National Act (8 U.S.C. 1185), it is illegal for a U.S. citizen to enter the United States on anything other than a U.S. travel document. This applies to all dual citizens, including children. U.S. citizens are prohibited from traveling on a U.S. visa in lieu of a carrying a valid U.S. passport.

Always ensure your U.S. passport is valid, and always carry your U.S. passport when traveling to/from the United States. The State Department recommends all U.S. citizens renew their passports at least NINE MONTHS before the expiration date, as many countries now require six months’ validity to enter.

Visit our Passport Navigator for guidance on how to file a new passport application at the U.S. Embassy in Amman.

Actions to Take:

If a U.S. citizen, do not depart the United States without a valid U.S. passport.

Apply for a passport renewal well in advance of your passport’s expiration date.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy – Amman, Jordan

Al- Umawyeen 37, Amman, Jordan

Phone number (emergencies during business hours): +962 6 590-6000

Phone number (emergencies after business hours): +962 6 590-6500

State Department – Consular Affairs: 888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

By U.S. Mission Jordan | 3 August, 2023 | Topics: Alert