Zoho expands partnership with Trivecta to include US Market
Trivecta, a leading IT solutions provider, announces an expanded partnership with Zoho Corp, now a partner for both India and the US.CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trivecta, a leading Information Technology solutions provider, is elated to announce its expanded partnership with Zoho Corporation. Building on its success as a Zoho partner in the Indian market, Trivecta has now become a partner for the US market as well.
Ramanan, CEO, Trivecta Digital, said, “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Zoho to the US market. Zoho's suite of HR products provides customers with a comprehensive platform to automate operations and drive growth. By combining Zoho's powerful solutions with our implementation expertise, we can help businesses automate processes, improve efficiency, reduce costs and increase profits."
Paramasivam Venkataramasamy, CTO, Trivecta Digital, said, “We have established a foundation in the Indian market, and with our proven track record in delivering technology services, we are excited to bring our expertise to US customers. Our Zoho experts are equipped to offer customers in-depth knowledge and hands-on support. We are focused on leveraging Zoho's extensive integration capabilities, scalability, and user-friendly interfaces to deliver tailored solutions that align with our customer's requirements.”
About Zoho Corporation
Zoho Corporation is a leading provider of cloud-based business software with a proven track record of over 25 years. With a customer base exceeding 90 million users, Zoho empowers organizations of all sizes with comprehensive solutions for sales, marketing, customer support, finance, human resources, and other essential functions.
About Trivecta Digital
Trivecta Digital is an information technology solutions and services provider specializing in Zoho consulting and implementation services. With a dedicated team of experts, Trivecta Digital leverages its extensive knowledge and experience to implement and customize Zoho's suite of applications, enabling organizations to streamline operations and increase efficiency.
