Bitex.la CEO and co-founder Francisco Buero Resigns eighteen months after Huobi acquisition
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Asunción, Paraguay – Francisco Buero, CEO of Bitex.la and Remitex.online, has resigned eighteen months after Huobi acquired the Latin American cryptocurrency exchange and cross border services platform. Buero, who co-founded the company, cited differences in how to manage the company and customers, the proposed course of action towards the future and differences in the interpretation of signed contracts, negotiated in good faith, that in his personal view have not been honored by Huobi post merger, as the main reasons for his resignation.
Bitex.la was founded in 2014 (originally by Francisco Buero, Eduardo del Pino, Tomas Rojas, Cristian “Nubis” Bruno and Manuel Beaudroit) and quickly became one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in Latin America. In 2016 Bitex launched a Cross Border service using Bitcoin and Crypto as a vehicle with great success (using the Remitex brand), closing two big deals in Chile with Transbank (2019) and Tenpo (2020). In 2022, Huobi acquired the Bitex group, and the two companies have been working together to expand their presence in the south american region.
Buero is a pioneer of the crypto industry since 2013 in Argentina, in addition to having co-founded Conecta Bitcoin and Crypto Cambios, he participated in the founding of the NGO Bitcoin Argentina, of the first Bitcoin Latin American Conference (LaBitConf) that was held in Buenos Aires in 2013 and multiple projects of general interest to transmit the technological innovation that Bitcoin offers to the financial industry and general public.
In a statement, Buero said, “I have enjoyed and cherished my time at Bitex and I am proud of what we have built, and the progress we have made in the past eighteen months working hand in hand with Huobi. I am grateful for the path we made together with everyone involved with Bitex these past nine years. However, I have come to the conclusion that there are differences on how to take care of customers, and that our visions on how to manage the company and for the future of the venture are not aligned, and this is why I think it is in the best interest of the company for me to step down.”
Francisco Buero
Bitex.la was founded in 2014 (originally by Francisco Buero, Eduardo del Pino, Tomas Rojas, Cristian “Nubis” Bruno and Manuel Beaudroit) and quickly became one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in Latin America. In 2016 Bitex launched a Cross Border service using Bitcoin and Crypto as a vehicle with great success (using the Remitex brand), closing two big deals in Chile with Transbank (2019) and Tenpo (2020). In 2022, Huobi acquired the Bitex group, and the two companies have been working together to expand their presence in the south american region.
Buero is a pioneer of the crypto industry since 2013 in Argentina, in addition to having co-founded Conecta Bitcoin and Crypto Cambios, he participated in the founding of the NGO Bitcoin Argentina, of the first Bitcoin Latin American Conference (LaBitConf) that was held in Buenos Aires in 2013 and multiple projects of general interest to transmit the technological innovation that Bitcoin offers to the financial industry and general public.
In a statement, Buero said, “I have enjoyed and cherished my time at Bitex and I am proud of what we have built, and the progress we have made in the past eighteen months working hand in hand with Huobi. I am grateful for the path we made together with everyone involved with Bitex these past nine years. However, I have come to the conclusion that there are differences on how to take care of customers, and that our visions on how to manage the company and for the future of the venture are not aligned, and this is why I think it is in the best interest of the company for me to step down.”
Francisco Buero
Bitex
email us here