Empowering the Future: US Supercharge's e-Charging Procurement Solutions Nationwide
Fueling the EV market in the USAFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- US Supercharge, a leading sustainable electric company powering electric vehicles, revolutionizes e-charging station procurement solutions in the country. Meeting the high demand for Electric Vehicles across the nation, US Supercharge is opening several e-charing stations and providing simplified procurement solutions. Encouraging people with commercial spaces, shopping centers, or retail businesses near the highways, the company is offering the assistance of expert procurement agents.
The US electric vehicle (EV) market has witnessed a remarkable surge in sales. EVs are accounting for an impressive 7% of total vehicle sales in the USA during the first quarter of 2023. This figure is nearly 5 times higher than that of the 1st quarter of 2020, exhibiting the increasing consumer interest in EVs. A recent survey has revealed a rapidly growing EV charging market needs to accommodate the expected 27 million EVs on the roads by 2023.
In response to this demand, US Supercharge is proud to introduce smart and efficient procurement solutions. They are facilitating the EV charging stations for corporate and municipal EV fleets, and multifamily residences as well. Their extremely skilled procurement agents are providing expert guidance and maintenance services assisting businesses in seamlessly adopting EV charging solutions.
The CEO Expresses Optimism About US Supercharge’s Huge Potential
“Our goal at US Supercharge is to offer the best e-charging solutions to commercial establishments, residents, lessors, drivers, and municipalities,” said Scott D Coloney, the founder, president, and CEO of US Supercharge.
“By partnering with us, clients can expect turnkey solutions for installing EV stations, tailored to their specific needs and requirements,” he further added.
Procurement Solutions offered by US Supercharge
No matter the size or type of business or organization, US Supercharge's procurement agents handle installation logistics efficiently. They put a strong focus on capital needs, parking space availability, specific equipment requirements, legal permissions, and charging capacity.
US Supercharge's best-in-class procurement solutions cater to the transportation staff managing Municipal EV Fleets, executives overseeing Corporate EV Fleets, and the owners of multi-family buildings seeking safe resident e-chargers installation.
While planning the installation, US Supercharge involves a checklist including:
• Project scope
• Budget
• Timeline
• Funding mechanism
• Selecting suitable installation sites based on existing structures,
• And deciding on charging equipment types and numbers (e.g., level 1, level 2, or dc fast charging).
Additional considerations encompass whether networking the charging station for data collection is necessary, obtaining required permits, and providing site facilities like security, advertisements, or signage.
The advanced assistance from the Procurement Agents of the company includes:
• Equipment Selection
• Software
• Ongoing service
• Installations
• Equipment leasing options
These agents provide turnkey installations and help organizations to start earning revenue and a loyal customer base.
Seamless EV Charging Installations and Compliance Nationwide
The team also addresses factors like geographic location, trenching requirements, electrical upgrades, and labor costs during the installation process. Clients are free to choose between networked and non-networked charging stations, depending on their preferences for data collection and analytics.
Compliance with regulatory guidelines and obtaining necessary permissions are a priority for US Supercharge. The procurement agents' attention to detail extends to installing clear signage and pavement markings for driver instructions.
About US Supercharge
US Supercharge, the fastest-growing sustainable electric company, is the leading provider of SMART e-charging station procurement solutions in America. With a dedicated team of experts, it aims to foster the growth of EV adoption by offering ready-to-go installations and energy-efficient maintenance services for corporate, municipal, and residential clients. Their mission is to create a seamless vehicle charging experience while contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future.
SCOTT COLONEY
WIFI DATA PROCESSING LLC
+1 954-836-8300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook