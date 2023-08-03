Global IoT In Public Safety Market Is Projected To Grow At A 17% Rate Through The Forecast Period

IoT In Public Safety Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “IoT In Public Safety Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers IoT in public safety market analysis and every facet of the IoT in public safety market research. As per TBRC’s IoT in public safety market forecast, the IoT in public safety market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.73 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17.1% through the forecast period.

The increasing number of criminal activities is driving the IoT in the public safety market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest IoT in public safety market share. Major players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, NEC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Sierra Wireless, Telit, Intrado, Nokia Networks, ThroughTek Co. Ltd., Iskratel, Intellivision, Star Controls, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Securens Systems Pvt. Ltd., Intel Corporation.

IoT In Public Safety Market Segments

1) By Type: Surveillance Systems, Incident Management and Response, Disaster Management, Security Systems, Other Types

2) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

3) By End User: Government and Public Sector, Transportation, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Manufacturing, Other End User

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7828&type=smp

This type of public safety service is the way to ensure public safety with computer vision employed in conjunction with cameras, microphones, and sensors to collect information about traffic, accidents, and crime and to enhance urban mobility by analysing traffic conditions. It is used to record and examine traffic patterns, identify risks, and issue warnings about impending accidents.

Read More On The IoT In Public Safety Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-in-public-safety-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. IoT In Public Safety Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

IOT Sensors Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-sensors-global-market-report

IoT Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-services-global-market-report

Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telecom-infrastructure-equipment-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

