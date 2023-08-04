Lendai Expands Funding Opportunities for Foreign Real Estate Investors

Lendai logo

Lendai is a fintech direct lender that uses an innovative loan origination platform that allows investors to make residential real estate investments in US.

MIAMI, FL, US, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lendai is a fintech direct lender and Foreign National Mortgage that uses an innovative loan origination platform that allows investors to make residential real estate investments in US. Lendia’s mission includes changing an outdated trillion-dollar market by utilizing technology to level the playing field for global investors in the US residential real estate market.

“We are a fintech direct lender, financing real estate properties for foreign investors. We strive to bring the highest levels of professionalism and comfort to our clients by working with you as the best US Mortgage for Foreign Investors, from application through closing,” says the spokesperson for the support team.

“Our mission is to change an outdated trillion-dollar market by utilizing technology to level the playing field for global investors in US residential real estate,” he added.

One of the investors in Lendai says, “As a foreign investor, the difficulties in getting a loan that makes sense were hard to come by until I found Lendai’s products that perfectly suited my needs. Applying online was super easy, the team was great at communicating throughout the entire process and super responsive.”

Lendai US Financing of Foreign Investments works together with realtors, property managers, loan brokers, solicitors, and other professionals to ensure that their international clients have access to the finest financing choices. This helps to develop and diversify an investment portfolio in the US and thereby reduces partners’ risk.

Lendai strives to bring the highest levels of professionalism and comfort to clients by working harder to find the best mortgage solution possible, from application through closing. The solution helps to save time and effort.

Some of Lendai’s products and services are Pre-approval, New Purchase, Cash-out Refinance, Portfolio Finance, and many more.

With the help of Lendai point-of-sale mortgage, clients can close the deal within minutes of referring the customer, and create a competitive advantage over other realtors who market real estate to foreign investors.

Being a partner with Lendai helps to generate more leads and customers and increases the volume of each transaction, and enables customers to make more transactions.

About Lendai

