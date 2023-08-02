Measures for reducing poverty and supporting entrepreneurship defined

UZBEKISTAN, August 2 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Chirchiq Chemical-Industrial Technopark during a trip to Tashkent region.

The technopark, organized jointly with the Republic of Tatarstan, was opened on March 23 last year. To date, 5 enterprises worth over $10 million have been launched. By the end of this year, 8 more projects worth $18 million will be implemented.

In particular, Rhodium Polymer LLC has begun manufacturing products from expanded polypropylene. The plant, built jointly with Korean investors, will produce 2,000 tons of products per year and export goods worth $2 million.

The ceremony of launching new industrial facilities, service facilities, and the social sphere was held in Tashkent region. These are enterprises such as the Tashkent Konch Cement in Akhangaran district, Tashkent Cotton Textile in Quyichirchiq district, Asia Tashkent Textile and Salubris Vita in Yuqorichirchiq district, Angren Kaolin and Central Asia Chemicals in the city of Angren, Agro New Drip in the city of Nurafshan, Sharq Tubes in the city of Chirchiq, Samsarak Fayz and Shabnam Elegant in Parkent district. They have established the production of cement, yarn, textile, pharmaceutical products, enriched kaolin, chemicals, hoses for drip irrigation, and non-ferrous metals. In general, these enterprises will create more than 3,000 new jobs.

The Head of state pressed a symbolic button and launched new enterprises.

The President chaired a meeting on measures to reduce poverty, ensure population employment and increase local budget revenues. The leadership of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, hokims of all regions, and districts participated in the meeting via videoconference.

It was noted that the volume of foreign direct investment in Tashkent region last year increased by 135 percent and amounted to $480 million. Also, over the past six months, 322 projects worth $240 million have been launched as part of investment programs, and 8,000 jobs have been created.

But in some districts and cities, they are limited to small and medium-sized projects. For example, there are only a few significant projects in Urtachirchiq, Chinaz, Qibray, Tashkent, Yangiyul districts, and the city of Nurafshan.

In this regard, each district and city hokim was tasked with attracting direct investments of at least $100 million by the end of the year.

The region carried out exports worth $440 million for six months of the current year. The indicators of industry and the service sector also increased. But in some areas and cities, they have declined. Only nine of the 114 multi-storey buildings planned for construction this year have been put into operation.

Several leaders who made shortcomings were dismissed from their positions.

The President listed the available opportunities for expanding the local tax base. It was determined that a separate tax officer would be responsible for solving the problem of each entrepreneur. The importance of turning the tax authorities into a structure without corruption and improving the moral character of their employees was emphasized.

Measures have been defined to ensure the employment of the population and facilitate its access to preferential resources. Thus, assistants to hokims will help the self-employed to move into small and medium-sized businesses.

To do this, based on the experience of Japan, a system of business incubators and accelerators will be introduced in the regions. Potential entrepreneurs will be provided with funds to form working capital on the terms of equity participation.

The initiative to employ 400 thousand people was supported by the program “20 thousand entrepreneurs – 500 thousand qualified specialists”.

Following the meeting, information of the heads of relevant ministries, agencies, and regions was heard.

Source: UzA