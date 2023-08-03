Protest scheduled at BLM Reno Office as Death Toll Continues to Soar at Wild Horse Roundup in Nevada

UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After a video went viral on social media of a just captured wild horse at the Palomino Valley holding facility, exhausted by the heat, staggering and disoriented, with no place to get relief from the blazing sun, and too weak to get up a small hill to a water trough, wild horse advocates will protest the animal abuse by the Nevada Bureau of Land Management (BLM.) The agency has confirmed that the horse in the video taken by American Wild Horse Campaign has died.

On Friday, August 4, at 9:00 AM, in front of the BLM Nevada State Office, wild horse advocates will peacefully stand in protest of negligence and abuse of wild horses during and after the roundups underway in Nevada. Visit Nationwide Wild Horse Freedom Rally for more info.

At the time this press release was written, the death toll was at 27 wild horses, many just foals, needlessly lost due to Nevada BLM simply not following its own CAWP (Comprehensive Animal Welfare Policy) during roundups and in the holding facilities after the removal process.

To the majority of the public who hold a special place in their hearts for the wild horses who grace our public lands, any death is taken seriously, but 27 is sickening. It’s obvious the very agency our tax dollars pay to protect our wild horses and burros continues to repeat poor lack of judgment when it comes to the well-being of the equines during removal operations.

Organizations that represent the public at roundups, such as Wild Horse Education (WHE), attend as observers to document the operation. When they witness CAWP Violations and bring to BLM's attention, it seems to fall on deaf ears.

With climate change increasing the dangers from heat, it’s unacceptable that we have to beg our federal government to stop running the horses during foaling and breeding season! These helicopter roundups took place as warnings of the dangerous heat index flashed across every news screen in the American West!

Advocates for Wild Equines Lobby Coalition and other groups oppose removing wild horses from their land, period. They also support federal legislation, HR 3656 by Rep. Dina Titus, D-NV, to ban helicopter roundups. But the focus Friday is on protesting the abuse outlined in a federal lawsuit filed recently by WHE.

Contact person for media at the rally:

Grayson Hawk

p: (563) 528-2797

hawkgrayson801@gmail.com