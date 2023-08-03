Data Center Power Market Expected to Reach USD 24 Billion by 2031 | Top Players such as - ABB, Vertiv Group Corp.

Data Center Power Market

The expansion of digital infrastructure brought on by rising digitization is anticipated to determine the direction of the data center power industry's growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Data Center Power Market," The global data center power market size was valued at $11.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $24 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2031.

Data center has caused technology and services to grow at an unbelievable rate in the industry. Technologies such as cloud computing demand a lot of processing power, but they have advantages such as improved scalability, efficiency, and flexibility of business operations. As a result, many medium-sized businesses now use effective data centers, such as cloud web hosting and colocation data centers. Additionally, since data centers are used more frequently, mega and cloud data centers are being adopted more frequently. Due to their peak power needs for data-intensive operations, these data centers have a high demand for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and power distribution units (PDUs). Power management products assist in distributing power from the utility grid to data center racks and supply power during power outages.

The high initial investment needed in the data center power market is a significant barrier for businesses. It is necessary to switch from outdated to modern data center components in order to implement modern power systems in data centers. This shit needs infrastructure upgrades, the installation of new hardware and software, and labor. High initial investment is necessary for this transition process. Due to this requirement, the majority of businesses, including SMEs with limited capital, frequently cannot update their data center.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Data center power industry:

• COVID-19 outbreak gave rise to a new business environment that will increase demand for cloud services and digitization, having a significant impact on the world global market for data center power.

• In the pandemic, the demand for online services such as gaming, streaming video, live events, and others increased tremendously. So, in order to meet the increased demand, technological innovating companies focus on the installation of a highly reliable data center to meet the demand.

• The pandemic outbreak has wreaked havoc on many other sectors of the economy but has had a favorable effect on the market for data center power. This is primarily due to the pandemic-era increase in the work-from-home culture and demand for software as a service (SaaS) in the pandemic era.

The global data center power market share is segmented based on product, end user, and region. By product, it is classified into PDU, UPS, Busway, and others. By end-user, it is classified into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, government, energy, healthcare, retail, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the data center power market report include Vertiv Group Corp., ABB, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Anord Mardix, ZincFive, Inc., Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Eaton.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global data center power industry trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market, including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working toward the growth of the market. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are profiled in the report along with Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.

Key Findings of the Study:

• By product, the UPS sub-segment will have a significant market share during the forecast period.

• Based on end-user the global data center power market analysis is divided into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, government, energy, healthcare, retail, and others.

• Based on region, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow the most and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

• An in-depth study of the global data center power market forecast is provided in the report.

