Cute Printable Halloween Party Hats Available As Kid-Friendly Halloween Costume Masks

Printable Halloween party hats can be used as cute Halloween costumes or masks. The kid-friendly paper crown headbands are easy to make and available online.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Halloween is just around the corner, and TwoFish is excited to announce printable Halloween party hats that kids and adults can wear as costumes for Halloween parties. These cute party hats come in four different designs: Pumpkin, Friendly Monster, Black Bat, and Black Cat. Each party hat is professionally designed and features a unique, minimalist design that's cute, adorable and perfect for kids of all ages, even adults who are kids at heart. Currently, the Halloween paper crowns are available for purchase individually in the full color version.

In addition to the Halloween party hats, TwoFish also has dozens of popular animal paper crown designs that can be worn as cute party hats or Halloween costumes. Customers can choose from farm animals, jungle animals, arctic animals, woodland animals, and more. The printable paper crowns can be purchased individually or in predetermined sets.

Most of TwoFish’s printable paper crowns can be purchased in two versions. The full-color version has vibrant colors and is ready to print, make and wear. The outlined version can be used as a fun and creative activity that allows kids to color, design, and decorate their costume the way they like. Along with being fun to wear, these paper crowns make great party favors for guests to take home after the party. The paper crowns also make adorable photo opportunities to enjoy fond memories of the Halloween party.

Halloween parties don't have to be scary or spooky. Instead, TwoFish encourages people to make Halloween events kid-friendly so kids can smile, have fun, and laugh while enjoying cute, friendly-looking party hats.

The printable party hats are easy to make by following the simple instructions included. The paper headbands are also easy to wear. In fact, TwoFish designed the headbands to be easily adjustable for any head size, even for adults.

Printable Halloween party hats are affordable, and customers can save a lot of money compared to purchasing traditional Halloween costumes. In addition, TwoFish allows customers to purchase paper crowns and print as many as needed for your party or event. As an instant download, customers can also make their paper headbands immediately after purchase.

Customers can purchase the printable Halloween party hats at the TwoFish Project shop on Etsy. In addition, school teachers can also find and purchase these cute party hats for classroom room parties and school events at Teachers Pay Teachers.

For more information and to see other fun printable products, visit the TwoFish website at https://www.twofishproject.com

About TwoFish

TwoFish designs and sells fun, colorful printable products including party hats, paper crowns, paper toys, paper puppets, and more. Through printable products, TwoFish encourages kids and grown-ups to make, learn, play and grow. The company is on a mission to spread joy and cover the world in smiles by creating fun stuff for kids and the grown-ups who love them. The company has delighted customers around the world with the cute, adorable items. TwoFish currently sells printable products on Etsy and at Teachers Pay Teachers.

