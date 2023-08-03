The New York Musician’s Center Celebrates 10 Years of Serving the South Shore of Long Island with the Art of Music
The celebration is scheduled for August 26th in Bellmore & Rockville Centre.NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, Long Island’s largest private music school, the New York Musician’s Center (NYMC) on Bedford Avenue, celebrates 10 years of serving the South Shore community. The celebration will be held on August 28th, 2023, at both Bellmore & Rockville Centre locations. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. They could win a free year of lessons, door prizes, food, and tours, and try out a free music lesson.
The New York Musician’s Center (NYMC) was founded in 2006 by longtime New York music educator Dr. Talonda Thomas. She is the author of the Amazon Best Selling books “Every Parents Guide to Music Lessons” and “Screw the Business Plan.”
Regarding the inception of the school, Dr. Talonda Thomas says, “I started the school from my tiny apartment in Queens, NY, shortly after college graduation. I was teaching private lessons in my home as a young, single mom and was struggling to find a quality music program for my son. For the first few years, I taught in my living room, traveled to students’ homes, and taught students at the Glen Cove Boys and Girls Club. The school’s first commercial location was in a small space that needed much work. For the few eight years of running the business, I worked as a full-time public school music teacher to make ends meet while the school grew from 40 to 1,000 students. Needless to say, we had to expand into an additional building space and renovate it to accommodate our families.”
What started as just a piano school now offers a diverse group of instruments for instruction, from piano, voice, guitar, drums, violin, saxophone, and more. It’s the largest private music school in Long Island and growing. Voted best music school year after year by the Bethpage Best of Long Island publication and held the 2015 national award-winning title for best music school.
The school then expanded into a second location on Sunrise Highway in Rockville Centre.
“The Rockville Centre location hit 300 students, which we were very excited about. I just want to thank Long Island for supporting us over the years and to think of our incredible teachers, our hard-working office staff, and most importantly, our students and their parents. Without their students, there would be no music school,” Dr. Talonda Thomas added.
The past five years have been very busy and exciting for its students as they have traveled to the Nation’s greatest concert venues to perform. NYMC students and teachers performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City and are scheduled to perform in a special concert tour in Italy next Summer.
NYMC alumni have been successful on the radio, TV, Netflix, NBC’s The Voice, and much more. Many have gone on to study at the Juilliard School, Manhattan School of Music, Berkelee College of Music, and the American Dramatic and Musical Academy, just to name a few.
To say thank you to all involved, the school is hosting a special 10th-anniversary celebration Saturday, August 26.
“We’re going to have all kinds of great activities for the community. We will be raffling off a free year of music lessons, have face painting available, opportunities for students to try out a free lesson, and of course, great music, so please come see us. We want to thank everyone for an amazing 10 years on the South Shore,” said, Dr. Talonda Thomas.
Event details:
Date: August 26
Time: 12 PM to 3 PM
Location:
1. 701 Bedford Ave, Bellmore, NY 11710, United States
2. 325 Sunrise Highway Rockville Centre, New York 11570
The public is welcome and encouraged to stop at the NYMC’s location in Bellmore on Bedford Avenue or Rockville Centre on Sunrise Highway.
For more information, visit www.nymcmusic.com
For more details, contact Dr. Talonda Thomas at 516-233-4285 or email tthomas@nymcmusic.com.
