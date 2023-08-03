Portugal Golden Visa Closing Very Soon for Real Estate
It is sad to see Portugal decouple real estate from Golden visas, but we can salvage what we can”HUNGARY, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For over a decade, Portugal reigned most popular golden visa residence by investment schemes in the World. On July 19, 2023, the Portuguese parliament voted to remove the all real estate investments while still preserving the golden visa program. There is still time now for property investors to apply for golden visa, until the law is signed by the president of the Republic which we expect to take 2-3 weeks and then the law will be in force from the date of publishing in the national gazette, which we expect to happen in end of August or early September. The President can still send either approve or decline or seek amendments to legislation by sending back to the parliament. It is worth mentioning that only all property investments either direct or indirect will be unavailable for foreign investors with the amended GV law. The Capital transfer investments such as bank deposits and government bonds will be removed. Real estate remained the most popular GV route. Over 90% of the investors chose to invest in property market taking advantage of the golden visa, top investors coming from United States, Turkey, South Africa and Brazil.
— Prabhu Balakrishnan, Founder & CEO of Best Citizenships
The closure of GV program in Portugal will go through the following legislative steps (status as of today):
1. Initial Discussion (completed): General discussion of the law proposal in the Parliament plenary session
2. Committee Review (completed): Relevant committees examine the proposal and hear from experts and stakeholders
3. Parliament Voting (completed): Parliament can propose amendments and the proposed law is debated and voted upon
4. President Ratification (in progress): The President can ratify, veto or send the proposal back to parliament for further review
5. Constitutional Court Validation (pending): The President or other parties can request a constitutional assessment
6. Official Publishing (pending): The new law is enacted five days after its official publication in the Government Official Gazette
About Best Citizenships
A Global Brand and Online Platform for Citizenship by Investment. Assisting Wealthy investors with Citizenship and Residence Planning since 2011. Now celebrating 12 years of service providing consulting for wealthy investors and families. Our digital business model connects clients with trusted government licensed advisors and property developers without brokers or intermediaries, making it cheaper for clients. Our services are free of charge. Reach us out on Whatsapp +36 70 550 457 or visit our website on https://best-citizenships.com
