Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.2.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Luciana Profaca, of Menlo Park, has been appointed to the California Commission on Disability Access. Profaca has been a professional Clinical Counselor in private practice since 2011. She served in several roles at the California Department of Rehabilitation from 2001 to 2011, including Chief Deputy Director, Interim Director, Deputy Director and Assistant Deputy Director. Profaca was an Adjunct Professor at San Francisco State University from 2000 to 2001. She was District Administrator at the Department of Rehabilitation, San Francisco District from 1993 to 2000. Profaca was a Habitation Specialist for the San Francisco Bay Area at the Department of Rehabilitation from 1985 to 1993. She was a Rehabilitation Supervisor at the Department of Rehabilitation, San Jose District from 1978 to 1985. Profaca was a Senior Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor at the Department of Rehabilitation, San Mateo/San Francisco Region from 1972 to 1978. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from San Francisco State University, a Master of Science degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from San Francisco State University and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Clinical Psychology from the California Institute of Integral Studies. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Profaca is a Democrat.

Rossana D’Antonio, of Malibu, has been reappointed to the Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists, where she has served since 2020. D’Antonio has been an American Society of Civil Engineers Fellow since 2014. She served in several positions at Los Angeles County Public Works from 2001 to 2023 including as Deputy Director, Assistant Deputy Director and Principal Engineer. D’Antonio is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers Board of Directors, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona Industry Advisory Council, Women’s Media Center SheSource, and the Society of Women Engineers. D’Antonio earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Pepperdine University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from California State University, Fresno. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. D’Antonio is a Democrat.

Jeffrey Worthe, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Privacy Protection Agency Board. Worthe has been President of the Worthe Real Estate Group since 1993. Worthe is a member of the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Board of Directors, University of California, Santa Barbara Foundation, Crossroads School, UCLA Ziman Center, Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, and the Core Leadership Group. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Worthe is a Democrat.

Anne Smith Boland, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the New Motor Vehicle Board, where she has served since 2020. Smith Boland has been Vice President and Co-Owner of Bob Smith BMW-MINI since 2002. She was a Project Manager at Princeton BMW from 2001 to 2002. Smith Boland was a Finance Associate at ThruPoint from 1999 to 2001 and an Audit Associate at Deloitte from 1997 to 1999. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Smith Boland is a Democrat.

Ashley Dena, of Visalia, has been appointed to the New Motor Vehicle Board. Dena has been Executive Manager at Ed Dena’s Auto Center since 2018, where she was General Manager from 2014 to 2018. She is a member of the California New Car Dealers Association and the National Automobile Dealers Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Dena is registered without party preference.

Jacob R. Stevens, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the New Motor Vehicle Board, where he has served since 2021. Stevens has been Vice President at FARING since 2017. He was Director of Government Relations at the Afriat Consulting Group from 2014 to 2017. Stevens was Scheduler to the President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America from 2013 to 2014. He was a National Region Surrogate Director at Obama for America in 2012 and for the Presidential Inaugural Committee in 2013. Stevens was Special Assistant in the Office of the Chief Executive Officer and President at OPOWER from 2010 to 2012. He was Scheduling Assistant for Congressman Xavier Becerra from 2009 to 2010. Stevens is a City of Los Angeles Building and Safety Commissioner and President-Elect of the Occidental College Board of Governors. He is a Board Member of Planned Parenthood of Pasadena & San Gabriel Valley and Treasurer of the Los Angeles County Library Foundation. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics from Occidental College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Stevens is a Democrat.



