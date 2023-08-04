The Realty Medics Takes Steps to Protect Tenants from Rental Property Scams
How to spot a rental scam? Discover how The Realty Medics counters rental property scammers and stops them from using our rental properties for fraud.ORLANDO, CENTRAL FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Realty Medics, an Orlando-based property management company, has instituted additional measures to protect potential tenants from rental property scams.
For years the property management company has warned anyone searching for a rental home to be wary of rent rates much lower than market value for the area, posts on non-rental property sites (like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist), or searches that come up with conflicting information.
The Realty Medics added new measures to ensure their rental properties are not used for scams. For example, they conduct daily sweeps for burner phone numbers requesting showing of multiple properties, use of electronic lock boxes that require authorization or government-issued IDs at showings, and geofencing access that only allows someone physically at the property to gain lockbox access.
“We have an entire team dedicated to identifying scammers and stopping them from using our rental properties for fraudulent activities,” said The Realty Medics president Ben Sencenbaugh. “Whether someone rents through us or not, we want to educate tenants on how to spot potential scams and protect themselves from losing money.”
With increasingly sophisticated fraud cases on the rise nationwide, Sencenbaugh stressed that anyone searching for a rental property should be wary of someone who wants money upfront via unconventional methods or that requires candidates to complete applications ahead of showings that puts their personal identification at risk. All of them will put time pressure on candidates not to lose out on a “great deal.”
“If someone has questions about the legitimacy of a rental listing, even if it’s not one of ours, we invite them to call us,” Sencenbaugh added. “We’re happy to help debunk questionable listings because we don’t want anyone to lose money from fraud.”
About The Realty Medics
The Realty Medics is Orlando, Florida’s, highest five-star rated property management company, overseeing more than 1,600 rental properties. Using advanced technology developed by a NASA scientist, The Realty Medics combine technology and customer service to engineer a better experience for clients and tenants.
Chris Rich
The Realty Medics
+1 321-947-7653
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube