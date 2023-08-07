Deposition Engine Transforms Legal Sector with GPT4 Summarization Tech
Deposition Engine, in partnership with Complete Legal, revolutionizes legal industry with swift, cost-effective transformative deposition summaries.
Deposition Engine, the innovative deposition summarizer technology powered by GPT-4. This cutting-edge solution is set to transform the legal industry, leveraging AI with deposition transcripts.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Deposition Engine Revolutionizes Legal Industry with GPT-4 Based Deposition Summarization Technology
— Sid Newby
Platinum IDS announces the launch of Deposition Engine, a deposition summarizer technology powered by GPT-4. This solution aims to transform the legal industry by streamlining the process of summarizing deposition transcripts.
Deposition Engine is more than a tool; it's a transformative solution that allows legal professionals to work more efficiently. The advanced technology behind this tool simplifies the complexities of deposition transcripts, saving valuable time, effort, and resources. Deposition Engine is not just a summary; it’s a fully packaged search engine delivered in an offline web page format that requires no installation, no internet connection, and no training.
Historically, attorneys had to wait weeks and invest a significant amount of money to receive comprehensive summaries. Deposition Engine changes this paradigm. The technology can generate detailed deposition summaries in minutes, at a fraction of the cost typically associated with these services.
Deposition Engine is designed to be sold by deposition service providers as part of their existing client arrangements. Platinum IDS is pleased to announce a new channel partner, Complete Legal. As part of the launch campaign, depositions performed by partners through the end of August 2023 will be performed free of charge to introduce this innovative technology.
Deposition Engine demonstrations are available at no cost, and both deposition service consumers and providers are invited to explore the benefits of this technology. For more information or to launch a no-cost pilot on a transcript, interested parties are encouraged to reach out.
About Platinum Intelligent Data Solutions (Platinum IDS)
Platinum IDS, a premier eDiscovery and legal support services company with over 20+ years of experience, is a Google Partner at the forefront of software development initiatives, creating innovative solutions such as Cullable, Document AI, and Extractive technologies. The commitment to leveraging advanced technologies extends to Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Machine Translation, and Computer Vision.
Platinum IDS partners with top-tier document hosting solutions like Reveal, Relativity (Server and Relativity One), and iConect Development, and is proud to partner with Google and Looker for Business Intelligence (BI) and complex data storyboarding, further enhancing the Data Science offering.
The groundbreaking, flat-rate, all-inclusive eDiscovery model, 'Cost Confidence', continues to save clients significant amounts of money and complexity. It stands as the only eDiscovery management solution on the market that can provide the exact cost of a case.
Contact Platinum
Website: platinumids.com
Contact: Sid Newby
Phone: 1-855-808-7437
About Complete Legal
Complete Legal, voted the #1 court reporting firm in the Dallas/Fort Worth area since 2010 by the Texas Lawyer publication, is paralegal owned and operated. They offer a high level of personal attention and service, along with industry-leading technology and amenities. Complete Legal is a full-service litigation support firm offering Court Reporting, Deposition on Written Questions, Copy/Scanning, E-Discovery, and Audio Video, and more.
Website: completelegal.net
Contact: Sharon Wood
swood@completelegal.net
Phone: 214.593.0160
Sid Newby
Platinum Intelligent Data Solutions, LLC
+1 214-651-1457
snewby@platinumids.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn