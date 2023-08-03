Jasper Colin Bolsters Global Growth with C-Suite Addition
The company expands its leadership team with the appointment of Chief Operating Office.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jasper Colin, a global research and analytics provider to clients around the world, today announced appointment of Venu Reddy as Chief Operating Officer expanding their management team to support organizations goals for 2023. This announcement comes just after the brand relaunch in Feb this year, paving the path for the company’s rapid growth and vision to become a leading tech enabled research and analytics company. In his new role in the organization, Venu Reddy will lead the company’s global operations and Insights team and will act as an advisory partner to its global clients.
With more than 24 years of experience in managing high performing teams and delivering research insights, advisory and consulting services to clients, Venu’s understanding of market dynamics & business processes enables him to lead and incubate capabilities to implement strategic changes within the organization. Venu’s previous roles include his leadership career in technology advisory firms- IDC and AMI Partners and a technology leader at EDS. All these years, he has built an extensive technology and market expertise that spans areas including Outsourcing, IT Services, Software, SMB, and cloud to name a few.
“We are now more focused towards defining the future of our company and Venu’s leadership will structure the organization and provide guidance to the growing team. We are aiming for a fast-paced growth powered by innovation and technology, and I welcome Venu in this transformative journey”- Amit Choudhary, Founder, and CEO of Jasper Colin.
“The digitization drive has opened the door for organizations to make well informed decisions related to market entry/expansion and product launch/alignment to customers. But the companies that can translate these data/insights into decision in a timely and efficient manner will distinguish between a leader vs laggard. It is exciting to join a company like Jasper Colin that endeavoring to enable customer to make these decisions in a timely manner and driven by reliable market data” said Venu Reddy, Chief Operating Officer, Jasper Colin.
Jasper Colin is a global research and analytics company providing data backed actionable insights to answer most critical business questions for media and advertising agencies, investment firms and corporate customers across the globe. Founded in 2007, Jasper Colin has regional offices in US, UK, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India.
