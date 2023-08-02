BOXLUNCH LAUNCHES NEW TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES COLLECTION BASED ON THE ORIGINAL ANIMATED SERIES
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling all pizza-loving, crime-fighting Turtles fans! BoxLunch, the pop culture retailer with a cause, is launching its latest merchandise collection, inspired by the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books and the original animated series.
Apparel, including T-shirts, raglan tees, and the iconic pizza Turtles flannel, feature all four Turtles and their love for cheesy pizza. A matching woven shirt and shorts set add a stylish summer look that transports fans back to the classic era of their favorite anthropomorphic Turtle brothers.
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles nostalgia doesn't stop there. Fans can choose their favorite Turtle to accent their look with character-specific socks and hats featuring Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, or Leonardo. Add character, pizza box, and spinning pizza pins to accessorize and complete any look.
An assortment of housewares, including Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael character pillows, will add a touch of TMNT magic to any home. Fans can enjoy a bowl of delicious ramen in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ramen bowl or create recipes from the exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pizza cookbook that comes with a character apron, served up in a pizza box. For those sunny days, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles car sunshade will protect vehicles while showcasing their Turtle Power pride.
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection is now available in participating BoxLunch stores nationwide and online at https://boxlun.ch/TMNT
DOWNLOAD PRESS ASSETS:
BOXLUNCH X TMNT CLASSIC
.
###
For Press Inquiries regarding BoxLunch:
Paul Christensen (paul@palpublicrelations.com)
About BoxLunch
BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. Every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships. To join the movement and help fight against hunger, visit BoxLunch in-store or online at www.boxlunch.com to learn how to get involved in your local community. BoxLunch is headquartered in CA and currently operates 239 stores throughout the US. For more information, please visit our e-commerce website and Facebook.com/boxlunchgifts or follow us on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram at @BoxLunchGifts.
*For every $10 spent, BoxLunch donates one meal to Feeding America. $1 helps provide ten meals secured by local partner food banks. BoxLunch guarantees a minimum of 5,000,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $500,000) to Feeding America and member food banks from January 29, 2023, to February 3, 2024. The meal claim is valid as of November 1, 2020, subject to change.
About Paramount Consumer Products
Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and SHOWTIME®. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.
PAUL CHRISTENSEN
PAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 949-379-0844
email us here