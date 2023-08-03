KFE Real Tech Unveils Development of Groundbreaking Blockchain Estate Title Registry System on Cardano
NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KFE Real Tech, a leading real estate technology company at the forefront of digital transformation, is rolling out BETRS, a pioneering Blockchain Estate Title Registry System with its sights set on Eastern Africa to introduce new levels of efficiency, transparency, and security in the management of property ownership records. Built on the Cardano blockchain platform, this innovative system represents a momentous milestone in revolutionizing the real estate sector, transforming the way land titles are recorded, verified, insured and transferred, ensuring secure, transparent land title records for the future.
Chosen for its robustness, scalability, and commitment to security and decentralization, the Cardano blockchain platform offers a dynamic ecosystem for BETRS that caters to compliance, security, and stability. With advanced features, including smart laws that adapt to local laws and customs for legal compliance and smart contracts for expediency, this foundation will enable seamless interactions and trusted contract executions between stakeholders, such as property owners, buyers, sellers, financial institutions, and government agencies.
"We are excited to begin development of BETRS utilizing the Cardano public blockchain," said James P. Schlimmer, CEO of BETRS & KFE Real Tech. "This system represents a game-changer for the real estate sector, introducing a secure and transparent method for transferring, recording and verifying land ownership. We believe this will have a profound impact on economic development, investment opportunities, and overall confidence in the real estate market,” he added. “Proving the concept in East Africa will be the first step in showcasing exactly what the future of selling properties and recording titles will look like.”
By leveraging the power of Cardano’s cutting-edge technology, BETRS provides solutions to the challenges and complexities associated with land ownership. With traditional land registry systems often marred by issues like fraud, disputes, and inefficiencies, the utilization of blockchain technology ensures an immutable, tamper-proof ledger that provides transparent and auditable records of land ownership. Combining Web 3.0 capabilities with the power to connect with legacy Web 2.0 databases within municipalities that house real property data, BETRS provides unprecedented interoperability, delivering visibility of comprehensive property information while establishing trust in private property rights for emerging markets.
"BETRS’ ability to bridge Web 2.0 with Web 3.0 technologies is revolutionary," stated Nick Maselli, Technical Architect for BETRS. "It fosters the integration of reliable real property data from municipalities, empowering users with accurate and up-to-date information.”
In addition to providing an improved land title registry, the Cardano-based system will facilitate digital transactions, automate processes, and enable real-time verification of property rights. This will significantly reduce bureaucratic hurdles, lower transaction costs, and expedite the transfer of property ownership, ultimately driving economic growth and attracting local and international investment in the real estate sector.
“This landmark achievement will have a transformative impact on the real estate landscape, providing secure and transparent land ownership records that are crucial for economic growth, investment opportunities, and long-term stability,” commented John O'Conner, Director of African Initiatives, iohk.io .
"We are excited to be involved in the BETRS project as it will transform property ownership tracking, bringing a new dawn of trust, confidence, and efficiency across Africa. Utilizing the immutable power of blockchain technology, we aim to create a future where every land transaction is not just a deal, but a promise - a promise of transparency, of fairness, of peace of mind for all parties involved. Buyers, sellers, and government authorities alike can now navigate the complexities of land ownership with certainty, leveraging the BETRS technology that acknowledges every stakeholder's rightful place. Welcome to the future of land ownership." Says Jane Nawezi, CEO of Intellimedia Networks Africa.
The launch of BETRS in Eastern Africa spotlights the growing initiative to leverage emerging technologies for social and economic progress. By utilizing the Cardano blockchain platform, KFE Real Tech continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address real-world challenges and empower communities.
About BETRS:
BETRS is a blockchain estate title registry system that converges legacy Web 2.0 with Web 3.0 blockchain technologies to revolutionize the management of land ownership records. Built on a secure, transparent platform, BETRS leverages advanced features to deliver trust, efficiency, and compliance in the real estate sector. Find Out More at BETRS.org.
About KFE Real Tech:
KFE (Kendall Francis Enterprises) Real Tech stands at the forefront of innovative property solutions as an emerging developer of real estate technology. Founded with an audacious vision to redefine the real estate landscape, we've grown into a robust, technologically advanced company with dynamic capabilities and pioneering innovation.
At the core of KFE Real Tech is our unwavering commitment to improve the real estate process for everyone involved. We understand the traditional challenges of the property market - from the complexity of transactions to the hassle of paperwork. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology, we've created sophisticated solutions to streamline these processes, making property transactions smoother, faster, and more transparent. Find Out More at KFERealTech.com
For more information, contact BETRS at Questions@BETRS.org.
James Schlimmer
