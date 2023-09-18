Exclusive “Elite 485” Multifamily Passive Turnkey Investing Live Webinar Unlocked the Secrets of Multifamily Real Estate
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp, a leader in multifamily real estate, hosted a free, live webinar Wednesday, September 6, 2023.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Those who had the privilege of attending the webinar received an intimate - and rare Q & A session with Founder & Chairman Odell-Abdur Raheem. General feedback from the attendees was that they found the content informative; including the aforementioned conversation with Abdur-Raheem, along with the opportunity to utilize specific projections to calculate financial results - also known as ‘Pro Forma.’
SCDC, led by its Founder and Chief Vision Officer Odell Abdur-Raheem, is focused on creating innovative Class-A multifamily real estate investment landscapes with the founder’s vision to build win-win-win scenarios for investors, tenants, and local communities.
Along with Odell Abdur-Raheem, attendees were able to hear from webinar host and Public Relations Director Rachel Kay, Regional Managers Jayson Stone (East Coast) and Ryan Allison (West Coast).
As part of the ‘Elite 485’ prospective Investor-Purchasers met with representatives of SCDC in private ‘breakout rooms’ where they entered into discussions pertaining to becoming the first 485 investor-purchasers of the company’s buildings for Pre-Sale. This includes additional perks and exclusive opportunities that could see Investor-Purchasers take their place among the top class of the world’s wealthiest individuals.
The event was a huge success with regards to pre-sale agreements, with over $100 million generated with the prediction that the limited inventory will sell out before October 1.
To date, SCDC has generated $1 billion in pre-sale agreements.
“There are a lot of things that humble me to where a billion dollars is more opportunity to do things that better the community,” said Odell Abdur-Raheem.
The S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp will be hosting another webinar soon, stay tuned!
