Virtual Event for Small Businesses Seeking Contracting Opportunities with Airport Rental Car Companies

Posted on Aug 2, 2023 in Airports News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT), Office of Civil Rights, is hosting a virtual Airport Rental Car Supplier Diversity Outreach event and webinar on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The intent of this event is to inform small businesses of contracting opportunities with car rental companies located at Hawai‘i’s airports: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Kahului Airport (OGG), Ellison Onizuka International Airport (KOA), Hilo International Airport (ITO), and Lῑhu‘e Airport (LIH). Representatives from O‘ahu, Maui, Moloka‘i, Hawai‘i Island, and Kaua‘i will be in attendance to answer questions on providing goods and services to car rental agencies, various contracting opportunities, the Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) certification process, additional Supplier Diversity certifications, and other benefits for small businesses. You do not have to be a certified disadvantaged business to attend this event.

The registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. RSVP at this online link or visit https://forms.office.com/g/JGgGtpkKfG.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability or language interpretation, contact Mr. Daniel Williams at (808) 831-7914  [email protected] as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible have a greater likelihood of being fulfilled.

Upon request, this notice is available in alternate/accessible formats.

 

###

 

 

