Crest Data Systems Wins Datadog Partner Network Marketplace Partner of the Year Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Crest Data Systems, a leading Product Engineering Partner for Enterprises in Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and Cloud, announced today that it has won the 2023 Datadog Partner Network (DPN) Marketplace Partner of the Year Award. Datadog, the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, unveiled the award winners at its DASH conference earlier today.
The DPN award winners were chosen based on the partners’ revenue contribution and growth, product and services expansion, and their proven commitment to providing their customers with the innovation, services, and support needed to build and scale their businesses.
Crest Data Systems was selected as the DPN Marketplace Partner of the Year because of its commitment to enriching Datadog customers’ experiences with key integrations in security and data storage. In the past year, Crest Data Systems has built 20+ integrations for the Datadog Marketplace, illustrating the company’s responsiveness to customer demand and dedication to the Datadog ecosystem.
“We are thrilled and honored to receive the 2023 Datadog Partner Network Marketplace Partner of the Year Award. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to empowering Datadog customers with cutting-edge integrations in Cybersecurity and Infrastructure.” said Malhar Shah, CEO, Crest Data Systems. “We extend our gratitude to Datadog for their continuous support and to our valued customers for inspiring us to drive excellence in our offerings.”
“DASH brings together Datadog customers and partners to connect and showcase best practices in observability and security. It’s an honor to present our global partners with awards at the event,” said Adam Blitzer, Chief Operating Officer at Datadog.
The Datadog Partner Network (DPN) is made up of Sales and Services Partners as well as Technology Partners. Sales and Services Partners include businesses such as Managed Service Providers, Resellers, and Consultants. These businesses manage end-customer environments while incorporating Datadog into their service offering, resell Datadog’s services to customers, and leverage their Datadog expertise by providing short-term consulting services. Technology Partners are businesses offering integrations and complementary technologies or services to help customers achieve immediate time to value. Technology Partners can choose to list their offerings on Datadog’s community Integrations page and commercial Marketplace.
Crest Data Systems is a leading product engineering partner for Enterprises that require deep expertise in Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, and DevOps. With the development and implementation of 4,000+ integrations, we have helped some of the global enterprises and most innovative start-ups in the world build robust ecosystems of integration to bring data and applications on a unified platform. At Crest Data Systems, we are committed to driving innovation, delivering exceptional value, and nurturing lasting partnerships with our customers and technology providers.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact: pr@crestdatasys.com
Monica Gavirangaswamy
