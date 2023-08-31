Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,384 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,799 in the last 365 days.

CloudMounter for Windows now has FTP/SFTP/FTPS/FTPES support

CloudMounter for Windows FTP/SFTP/FTPS/FTPES support

CloudMounter for Windows

CloudMounter announces a Windows version update. The released version is focused on adding support for FTP (with FTPES, FTPS extensions) and SFTP protocols.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Team, Inc., launches a new CloudMounter for Windows update that expands the user's capabilities when working with online files and folders. With a focus on enriching the functionality of the Windows version, the developers team implemented support for the FTP and SFTP protocols into the app. Starting with version 2.1, users can confidently and securely manage their files on remote servers, regardless of the protocol they use, right from File Explorer.

FTP and SFTP protocols have been used in the industry for a long time and are widely used in various fields of activity. CloudMounter for Windows users can now seamlessly connect to these servers and upload and download files with maximum speed and reliability. All this makes the application a powerful tool for professional users as well as for everyone who appreciates security and convenience when working with remote servers.

Besides that, the updated version of CloudMounter for Windows contains many other fixes and improvements in the overall performance and usability of the app.

Electronic Team, Inc. focuses on the desire to bring the Windows version of CloudMounter closer to the functionality of the Mac version. The company is working hard to ensure that Windows users get the same experience as Mac users.

For more information, visit the https://cloudmounter.net/mount-cloud-drive-win.html

Electronic Team, Inc.
Electronic Team, Inc.
+1 202-335-8465
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

CloudMounter for Windows now has FTP/SFTP/FTPS/FTPES support

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more