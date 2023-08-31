CloudMounter for Windows now has FTP/SFTP/FTPS/FTPES support

CloudMounter for Windows

CloudMounter announces a Windows version update. The released version is focused on adding support for FTP (with FTPES, FTPS extensions) and SFTP protocols.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Team, Inc., launches a new CloudMounter for Windows update that expands the user's capabilities when working with online files and folders. With a focus on enriching the functionality of the Windows version, the developers team implemented support for the FTP and SFTP protocols into the app. Starting with version 2.1, users can confidently and securely manage their files on remote servers, regardless of the protocol they use, right from File Explorer.

FTP and SFTP protocols have been used in the industry for a long time and are widely used in various fields of activity. CloudMounter for Windows users can now seamlessly connect to these servers and upload and download files with maximum speed and reliability. All this makes the application a powerful tool for professional users as well as for everyone who appreciates security and convenience when working with remote servers.

Besides that, the updated version of CloudMounter for Windows contains many other fixes and improvements in the overall performance and usability of the app.

Electronic Team, Inc. focuses on the desire to bring the Windows version of CloudMounter closer to the functionality of the Mac version. The company is working hard to ensure that Windows users get the same experience as Mac users.

For more information, visit the https://cloudmounter.net/mount-cloud-drive-win.html