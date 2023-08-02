White Hat Dev Co Announces Patent for the Answer to "The Last Mile Problem"

About

White Hat Development Companies™ is an ideation, innovation, marketing and commercial real estate firm founded in 2011. The firm is a Christian-principled company headquartered in Texas with 3 Texas offices and offices in Georgia and Ohio. For more information, please directly email jerrytanderson@gmail.com to set up a call or meeting. We would be honored to meet and visit with you. Please contact us via email (jerrytanderson@gmail.com) for fastest response.

https://www.whitehatdevco.com/