Lehigh Valley International Airport to Receive Over $1.6 Million in State Funding

Harrisburg, PA – August 2, 2023 – Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) today announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be investing more than $1.6 million funds in the Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE).

“The Lehigh International Airport is a pivotal part of our community, offering consumers the ability to conveniently fly to many locations and organizations the ability to easily conduct their business,” said Miller. “We are grateful to the Shapiro administration for their commitment to improving infrastructure across the commonwealth, especially in the Lehigh Valley.”

The funding will go toward continuing the construction of a northside parallel taxiway, which will provide access to the growing cargo development.

“ABE continues to process record-breaking air cargo volumes and serves as a critical conduit for the movement of goods in the northeast corridor. This funding is a part of the long-term plan for operational growth and will also help enhance the current infrastructure at the airport for cargo, commercial and general aviation operations,” said Executive Director of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Thomas R. Stoudt.

Just last week, the airport unveiled a new 40,000 square foot terminal, featuring a larger TSA checkpoint.

“Our airports are gateways to local economies in the commonwealth, providing Pennsylvania communities with thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in economic benefit each year,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Gov. Shapiro knows that investing in infrastructure leads directly to jobs and economic progress. This state support will improve our airports, make our infrastructure more resilient and stimulate regional business.”

The funding is part of a $10 million investment for upgrades to public airports.

“Continuing to expand and improve the Lehigh Valley International Airport will draw even more people to the area, showing how we are a leader in both innovation and technology,” added Miller.

