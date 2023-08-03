Community rallies around students in need and donates 100's of pairs of new gym shoes.
The Life Center, a Cleves, Ohio based nonprofit organization and local churches, are work together to make a difference in the lives of students with gym shoes.
We want every student to feel loved, valued, and hopeful for a great year ahead. despite their economic status.”CLEVES, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Life Center, a Cleves, Ohio based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in partnership with local churches, are working together to make a difference in the lives of local students one pair of gym shoes at a time.
"Every year we see students wearing shoes that don't fit, shoes with holes, or shoes held together by duct tape." - Three rivers school district guidance counselor.
"Shoes for Souls," is a collaborative project in the greater Cincinnati area to make sure no student is held back from physical activity or playing with their peers because they can't afford suitable shoes.
Shoes are donated by the community and then distributed to low-income students with the help of local school guidance counselors.
Selected students attend a fitting appointment at The Life Center and volunteers help them find a size and style that makes them feel proud. Any additional shoes are stored on site at multiple schools in a, "Shoe Closet," so that immediate needs can be met throughout the year.
"We want every student to feel loved, valued, and hopeful for a great year ahead, despite their economic status." - Jereca Humphries - Executive Life Center Director.
“We had a family that was emergency placed with family in our district. Their mother was killed, and they had to grab their things and move in with an aunt. The children only had the shoes on their feet. In particular the high school girl was wearing an older pair of crocs. At Taylor High School she was enrolled in PE and was trying to run and participate in shoes that were not appropriate for class. We were able to let her pick out a new pair of gym shoes... she was so grateful." - Three Rivers Guidance Counselor.
Donations for "Shoes for Souls," Can be sent to The Life Center 5771 State Route 128 Cleves, Ohio 45002 or made online at The Life Center Website.
The Life Center partners with dozens of governments, health, social, and faith-based organizations to meet a wide variety of needs in our community. We want to help people overcome life obstacles that are holding them back.
