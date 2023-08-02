CLU, justice groups sue Santa Clara County court alleging unfair jailings

The lawsuit filed Monday contends that the South Bay is out of step with a multitude of other California county courts that allow people wanted for non-violent arrest warrants to voluntarily appear in court, without first going to jail, to sort out their warrants as well as their eligibility for remaining free.
