Happy Being Well Podcast: Transformation Through Insight, Inspiration and Education

Rachel Luna: Master Neuro Coach & Best Selling Author of Permission to Offend Book was a Guest on the Happy being Well Podcast
Tori Dunlap: Money Expert & New York Times Best Selling Author of Financial Feminist was a Guest on The Happy Being Well Podcast
The Happy Being Well Podcast takes listeners on a journey through insight, inspiration and education for empowered self-care & well-being.
Each episode is an opportunity to impact someone's life positively, and I'm deeply humbled by the opportunity to play a part in their transformative journey." Happy Being Well podcast provides inspiration, and education to enhance self-awareness and embrace daily self-care activities for a better sense of well-being. The Happy Being Well podcast is available on Apple iTunes, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms. This award-nominated podcast, which has been honored as a finalist in the Health category at the People's Choice Podcast Awards, is a resource to find happiness in the journey of personal growth to live happy being well.
— Rita Farruggia
Hosted by the passionate Rita Farruggia, the Happy Being Well podcast brings together top experts and thought leaders from the fields of wellness and personal development. Guests such as Rachel Luna, Tori Dunlap, Chelsey Luger and Thosh Collins, Chris Howard, George Mumford, Tal Navarro, Dr Edith Shiro, GiGi Robinson, Desanka, Linda Gunter, Ms Annie Parker, Jessie-Sierra Ross, and Kacia Fitzgerald, among others, share their remarkable insights, and inspiring stories of human transformation. Listeners are empowered with strategies for living their best lives, making positive changes, and fostering a greater sense of happiness and fulfillment so they can live happy being well.
The podcast has garnered a plethora of praise from listeners on Apple iTunes, where it has accumulated a collection of positive reviews. These testimonials are a testament to the profound impact Happy Being Well has had on its audience, inspiring them to make meaningful changes in their lives.
"Listening to this podcast has helped me in my self-love journey. I have grown so much since listening to this podcast. I listen to every episode on my commute to work. I have learned a lot about the human mind and myself from this podcast. I am a subscriber for life to continue to learn from Rita and her guests! I am not surprised that this podcast made the final slate of nominees for The People's Choice Podcast Awards." Raved one listener from the Reviews section on Apple iTunes. Another listener writes, "I love listening to this podcast. Rita ensures insight is added to each episode by adding her insights and asking great questions to get insight into human behavior. She doesn't interrupt her guests' thoughts, which I love. I always learn new strategies, practises and get inspired to try a new mindfulness practice to gain clarity, inner peace and confidence. I have been strengthening my meditation practice since listening to Happy Being Well using crystals and sage from their sponsor, Happybeingwell.com - I have never been able to meditate successfully before listening to this podcast."
Aside from the acclaim received from its listeners, the Happy Being Well podcast has been featured on several major news outlets, including KTLA 5, Fox 8, Fox 5, Fox 31, ABC News 10, The CW 33, and Yourcentralvalley.com. These media features have further amplified the reach of the podcast, allowing it to touch the lives of even more individuals seeking positive change and growth.
Reflecting on the podcast's growth, Rita Farruggia, the host, shared her thoughts: "When I started Happy Being Well, I had a vision of inspiring people to live their best lives, and I'm overwhelmed with joy to see that vision coming to life. Each episode is an opportunity to impact someone's life positively, and I'm deeply humbled by the opportunity to play a part in their transformative journey."
Happy Being Well podcast helps listeners embark on a path of self-discovery and well-being, subscribing to the Happy Being Well podcast is a step toward that transformation. With each episode, listeners gain valuable insights, motivation, and a renewed sense of purpose that can lead to significant personal growth and empowerment.
To listen to the Happy Being Well podcast and begin your transformative journey, visit: http://happybeingwell.com/pages/podcast
About Happy Being Well Podcast:
Happy Being Well is a life-changing podcast hosted by Rita Farruggia. The podcast focuses on providing listeners with insights, inspiration, and education to enhance self-awareness and embrace daily self-care activities. With top guests from the wellness and personal development fields, Happy Being Well has garnered recognition and praise, making it a must-listen for anyone seeking to live their best life living Happy Being Well.
