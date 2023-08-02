State Senator Jay Costa Issues Statement in Response to Robert Bowers’ Death Penalty Verdict

Pittsburgh − August 2, 2023 − Today, a jury sentenced Robert Bowers to death for his 63 charges related to the Tree of Life massacre. State Senator Jay Costa, whose district includes Squirrel Hill, offers the following statement in response:
“Legally, today closes the book on this painful, horrendous chapter in our community’s history. I sincerely hope that the families and loved ones of those murdered can begin to find some peace and healing. As we move forward, we must support each other and work together to make sure a tragedy like this never occurs again.”
###
