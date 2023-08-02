Road Closure - Vt Rt 105 Coventry
Vermont Route 105 in Coventry is closed due a vehicle crash. The closure is near 1247 Vt Route 105 in Coventry. Currently there is no estimate on the duration of the closure. Specific details of the crash are not yet known.
Updates will be provided as details are available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
