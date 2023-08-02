Mbanq and the Financial Policy Council Teach Wealth Creators About Cybersecurity and Business Fraud Prevention
The Financial Policy Council is a non-profit that improves American business for entrepreneurs and wealth creators through expert policy advice, educational seminars, and events and networking
Mbanq’s Natalia Han will speak at the Financial Policy Council (FPC) in New York about the latest trends in fraud prevention in banking.
Experience shows that seasoned experts armed with contextual knowledge and human empathy complement AI algorithms to combat financial fraud more effectively.”NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, Mbanq, announces that Natalia Han, SVP Banking Operations, Mbanq, will present at the Financial Policy Council (FPC) on the topic of Cybersecurity and Business Fraud Prevention. The event will take place in New York City on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 18:00 EST.
— Natalia Han, SVP Banking Operations, Mbanq
Event Details:
Title:
Decoding Digital Threats: A Deep Dive into Cybersecurity and Business Fraud Prevention
Date and Time: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 18:00-20:30
Location: The Penn Club of New York City, 30 W 44th Street, (Tarnopol Room)
Panel Moderator:
Ziad K. Abdelnour – Chairman & Founder of the Financial Policy Council
Speakers:
Natalia Han – SVP Operations at Mbanq
Jason Manar – Chief Information Security Officer at Kaseya (Former FBI Cyber Security Special Agent)
Barry Moniês – CEO at Computronix
Ranjan Singh – Chief Product Officer at Kaseya
Tickets ($50 donation to FPC required) at https://financialpolicycouncil.org/donate/
Further information available here: https://financialpolicycouncil.org/speaker-bios/decoding-digital-threats-a-deep-dive-into-cybersecurity-and-business-fraud-prevention/
Ziad K. Abdelnour, FPC Chairman, says: “By delving deep into the realm of digital threats, this event will equip business leaders and entrepreneurs with the strategic knowledge to decipher the intricacies of the cyber landscape and fortify themselves against potential risks.”
Natalia Han, SVP Banking Operations, Mbanq, says: “Robust strategies to combat cyber threats and fraud are crucial aspects of the financial world. Today, AI algorithms have become invaluable assets in detection. However, they are not sufficient. Real world experience shows that seasoned experts armed with contextual knowledge and human empathy still need to fill the gaps by connecting subtle patterns that AI overlooks.”
USA-based Mbanq is a world-leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider and technology innovator. It provides a comprehensive ‘as-a-service' portfolio to launch and operate digital finance including compliance, lending, back-office, disputes and complaints, as well as customer-facing digital banking apps. www.mbanq.com
The Financial Policy Council is a non-profit designed to improve all aspects of American business for entrepreneurs and wealth creators through expert policy advice, educational seminars, and events and networking. www.financialpolicycouncil.org
