Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,019 in the last 365 days.

Mbanq and the Financial Policy Council Teach Wealth Creators About Cybersecurity and Business Fraud Prevention

Mbanq is one of the fastest growing FinTechs in the world

Mbanq sets up and operates banks and credit unions as a service

Natalia Han, SVP Banking Operations, Mbanq

Natalia Han, SVP Banking Operations, Mbanq

The Financial Policy Council is a non-profit that improves American business for entrepreneurs and wealth creators through expert policy advice, educational seminars, and events and networking

The Financial Policy Council is a non-profit that improves American business for entrepreneurs and wealth creators through expert policy advice, educational seminars, and events and networking

Decoding Digital Threats - event details

Decoding Digital Threats - event details

Your chance to network with wealth creators and to learn about the latest trends in cybersecurity and fraud prevention

Mbanq’s Natalia Han will speak at the Financial Policy Council (FPC) in New York about the latest trends in fraud prevention in banking.

Experience shows that seasoned experts armed with contextual knowledge and human empathy complement AI algorithms to combat financial fraud more effectively.”
— Natalia Han, SVP Banking Operations, Mbanq
NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, Mbanq, announces that Natalia Han, SVP Banking Operations, Mbanq, will present at the Financial Policy Council (FPC) on the topic of Cybersecurity and Business Fraud Prevention. The event will take place in New York City on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 18:00 EST.

Event Details:

Title:
Decoding Digital Threats: A Deep Dive into Cybersecurity and Business Fraud Prevention

Date and Time: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 18:00-20:30

Location: The Penn Club of New York City, 30 W 44th Street, (Tarnopol Room)

Panel Moderator:
Ziad K. Abdelnour – Chairman & Founder of the Financial Policy Council

Speakers:
Natalia Han – SVP Operations at Mbanq
Jason Manar – Chief Information Security Officer at Kaseya (Former FBI Cyber Security Special Agent)
Barry Moniês – CEO at Computronix
Ranjan Singh – Chief Product Officer at Kaseya

Tickets ($50 donation to FPC required) at https://financialpolicycouncil.org/donate/

Further information available here: https://financialpolicycouncil.org/speaker-bios/decoding-digital-threats-a-deep-dive-into-cybersecurity-and-business-fraud-prevention/

Ziad K. Abdelnour, FPC Chairman, says: “By delving deep into the realm of digital threats, this event will equip business leaders and entrepreneurs with the strategic knowledge to decipher the intricacies of the cyber landscape and fortify themselves against potential risks.”

Natalia Han, SVP Banking Operations, Mbanq, says: “Robust strategies to combat cyber threats and fraud are crucial aspects of the financial world. Today, AI algorithms have become invaluable assets in detection. However, they are not sufficient. Real world experience shows that seasoned experts armed with contextual knowledge and human empathy still need to fill the gaps by connecting subtle patterns that AI overlooks.”

USA-based Mbanq is a world-leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider and technology innovator. It provides a comprehensive ‘as-a-service' portfolio to launch and operate digital finance including compliance, lending, back-office, disputes and complaints, as well as customer-facing digital banking apps. www.mbanq.com

The Financial Policy Council is a non-profit designed to improve all aspects of American business for entrepreneurs and wealth creators through expert policy advice, educational seminars, and events and networking. www.financialpolicycouncil.org

Alex Player
Mbanq
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Mbanq and the Financial Policy Council Teach Wealth Creators About Cybersecurity and Business Fraud Prevention

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more