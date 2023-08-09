VizaLogix Expands Services with New Acquisition of Mechanican
VizaLogix, a leading technology company specializing in developing solutions to enhance revenues and efficiency across multiple industries, including Construction Equipment Dealers, OEMs, and Field Service providers, is excited to announce its acquisition of Mechanican, a trailblazer in on-demand mobile auto, truck, and tractor repair services. This strategic move brings a new dimension to VizaLogix's suite of solutions by incorporating Mechanican's innovative technology. The integration aims to improve Field Technicians' billable hours, customers' access to parts/service windows, and an overall reduction of truck rolls for VizaLogix's valued customers.
By joining forces with Mechanican, VizaLogix solidifies its commitment to enhancing services and solutions through cutting-edge on-demand repair technology. "We're thrilled to introduce Mechanican's innovative repair service technology into our existing solution set," stated Shawn Bonnington, CRO & Founder of VizaLogix. "Our customers can expect added value, driving growth and ultimately improving their bottom line."
The acquisition encompasses direct contracts with Mechanican's existing customers, as well as the transfer of Intellectual Property rights, trademarks, and patented solutions.
VizaLogix aims to leverage this collaboration to elevate customer experiences and satisfaction. "Partnering with VizaLogix allows us to take our customer service to the next level," said Robert Cress, CEO of Mechanican. "We are excited to be part of a company that shares our dedication to customer satisfaction, offering advanced technology solutions to enhance efficiency, productivity, and profitability."
About Vizalogix, Inc.
VizaLogix is a leading technology company that connects people, processes, and systems via digital solutions to solve complex problems across multiple industries. With our range of digital solutions, we empower our customers to drive industry-wide transformations by seamlessly merging the physical and digital realms. At our core, we strive to empower businesses to optimize their operations, enhance efficiency, and unlock unprecedented opportunities for growth. Through our expertise and transformative technologies, we pave the way for our customers to stay ahead in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.
