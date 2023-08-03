Insuredmine Chosen as Preferred CRM Vendor by ASNOA
ASNOA, a renowned organization committed to empowering independent insurance agencies, has chosen Insuredmine as its trusted CRM partnerDYER, IN, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- [Plano, TX] — Insuredmine, a leading provider of insurance CRM and agency management solutions, is thrilled to announce its selection as the preferred CRM vendor by the Agent Support Network of America (ASNOA), one of the largest networks in the country of its kind, comprising over 350 agencies.
ASNOA, a renowned organization committed to empowering independent insurance agencies, has chosen Insuredmine as its trusted CRM partner to enhance operational efficiency and streamline customer engagement for its extensive network of agencies. The Agent Support Network of America is the premiere insurance agency network that provides support and resources to captive agents looking to transition into owning their own business as well as current independent agents looking to grow their book of business. This collaboration aims to deliver innovative technology solutions to ASNOA member agencies, empowering them to strengthen client relationships and drive growth.
Insuredmine's advanced, all-in-one CRM platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools specifically tailored to insurance agencies. With features designed to optimize workflows, improve lead management, and provide insightful analytics, Insuredmine provides ASNOA agencies with a robust solution to enhance customer service and achieve better operational outcomes.
"We are honored to be selected as the preferred CRM vendor by ASNOA," said Raution Jaiswal, CEO of Insuredmine. "This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing high performance CRM solutions that empower insurance agencies to thrive in this highly competitive market. We look forward to supporting ASNOA and its member agencies as they continue to leverage technology and industry experience to grow their business."
ASNOA President, Nick Petrocelli, feels this collaboration makes perfect sense in terms of aligning with the mission of their network, "We are dedicated to equipping our agencies with the tools and resources they need to succeed. Insuredmine's CRM platform is a natural complement to our offering. We are confident that this partnership will enable our member agencies to operate more efficiently, deepen customer engagement, and drive sustainable
growth."
By implementing Insuredmine's user-friendly CRM platform, ASNOA agencies will benefit from features such as streamlined communication, task management, policy tracking, and customer analytics. These tools empower agents to effectively manage leads, improve cross-selling and
upselling opportunities, and ultimately enhance customer satisfaction. Additionally, the incredible customer support systems of ASNOA and InsuredMine working together to create custom solutions will be an impactful resource for agents in the network.
