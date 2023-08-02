Azerbaijan: EU-funded twinning project seeking to recruit Language Assistant

The EU-funded Twinning Project ‘Strengthening Mandatory Health Insurance Mechanisms in Azerbaijan (Phase 2)’ is seeking to recruit a Language Assistant to the Resident Twinning Advisor (RTA).

The duration of the contract is up to 11 months (indicative dates August 2023 – June 2024).

The candidate should be fluent in English and Azerbaijani and have working experience as a translator/interpreter. Full requirements and tasks involved in the position can be found here.

The position is based in the premises of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance (SAMHI) in Baku, with a gross monthly salary of €1,500.

The deadline for applications is 15 August.

Find out more

Press release