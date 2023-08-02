Owners and managers of creative businesses in Ukraine are invited to apply for the Creative Business Survival Kit – an emergency support package for your creative enterprise, supported by the European Union.

In two months of weekly personal consultations with leading experts, you will realise how to advance your business even during the war, optimise the organisational structure, adapt the financial model, design new products or decide on the markets to start with international expansion.

You will leave the consultation with a strategy and €1,000 to implement changes in your business.

Your business can be related to advertising, marketing, architecture, crafts, creative hubs, digital media, video gaming, fashion, film, TV, radio, museums, galleries, libraries, music, the performing arts, publishing, literature, the visual arts, photography, entertainment, product, and graphic or interior design.

You can apply if your business:

Was bringing revenue before the full-scale invasion and continues to work now;

Is registered in Ukraine;

Is an active legal entity: private entrepreneur, privately held company, LLC, etc.;

Is a commercial business: NGOs and charitable foundations cannot apply;

Is run by you solely, or has a team.

The deadline for applications is 23 August.

