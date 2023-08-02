West Virginia Federal, State and Local Officials Attended Aquabanq's Groundbreaking Event
Aquabanq Initiates $30 Million Shrimp Farming Project in West VirginiaSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 8, 2023, Aquabanq hosted a groundbreaking ceremony and reception for a new $30 million shrimp farming project set to be built in Capon Bridge, Hampshire County, W. Va. This pivotal event was attended by Senate President and Lt. Governor of West Virginia Craig Blair, U.S. Congressman Alex Mooney, Delegate and Governor Candidate Moore Capito, Delegate Darren Thorne, Delegate Rick Hillenbrand, Hampshire County Commissioner David Cannon, State Director Ryan Thorn, USDA, Representative of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, Keith McIntosh, Mayor of Capon Bridge Laura Turner, Mayor of Romney Beverly C. Keadle, Hampshire County Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Miller, Planning Coordinator Nathan Bergdoll, WV Department of Agriculture, members of the board of the Hampshire County Development Authority and other distinguished guests. The event signifies the commencement of a substantial venture set to positively impact West Virginia's economy, laying an optimistic path ahead for Aquabanq and Hampshire County residents.
In his remarks, Senate President and Lt. Governor Blair noted, "Aquabanq's shrimp is now a part of the triple delight in Potomac Highlands next to its beef and chicken industry… We are glad to have you here." Delegate and Governor Candidate Moore Capito further highlighted the project's value stating, "The $30 million investment in Hampshire County is significant, not just for the county, but for the state as a whole."
Echoing their sentiment, Delegate Darren Thorne commented, "I have never been so proud to be a West Virginian, as I am today, because of the initiatives we are taking. With that and with the Shapiros, thank you from the bottom of my heart." Delegate Rick Hillenbrand expressed gratitude, stating, "We are honored and grateful that Aquabanq chose us to be the home for this innovative venture." Concluding the series of comments, Hampshire County Commissioner David Cannon said, "Your investment in our County is significant, and we are fortunate to have you."
The project underscores Aquabanq's commitment to Hampshire County and confidence in West Virginia as a suitable location for shrimp production. The objective is to improve the region's economy and food security by building a resilient, critical supply chain for locally grown, high-quality, and delicious seafood.
About Aquabanq:
Aquabanq is an aquaculture business that focuses on sustainable, domestic seafood production with an emphasis on food safety. The company raises shrimp in controlled-environment facilities close to markets, which reduces its CO2 footprint, and uses zero-liquid discharge recirculating aquaculture systems, which fully separate aquaculture from the surrounding environment.
