Registration open for domestic, sexual violence conference

OKLAHOMA CITY (Aug. 1, 2023) - The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office is now accepting registrations for the 2023 Domestic and Sexual Violence and Stalking Partnership Conference, set for Sept. 13 and 14 in Norman.

The statewide conference will provide innovative training on domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking for state and tribal officials, law enforcement officers, advocates, prosecutors, judges and allied professionals.

Led by the Victim Services Unit at the Office of the Attorney General, the conference is part of a coordinated community response to enhance safety for victims and to end violence against women in Oklahoma.

The conference will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 14 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Norman Hotel and Conference Center. Registration is $200 and continuing education credits will be provided to participants. Visit oag.ok.gov/training and select the Partners for Change link to register. For more information, contact Program Training Manager Melissa Van Duyne at [email protected].