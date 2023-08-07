Submit Release
Beach Story – A Private Investigator and a Young Woman with Asperger’s Solve a Murder Case

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Now available in hardcover: Beach Story, by Mary Lou Cheatham. A compelling mystery about a talented painter with disabilities, this book is also available in Audible, Kindle, and paperback.

In the foothills of North Carolina, the wife of a wealthy goat rancher finds solace every afternoon in a prayer garden. While reading her Bible, she suffers a fatal blow to her head.

Having learned of the attack, the woman's high-functioning autistic daughter, Dove Abernathy, rises to a new level of purpose. She sets off to discover why her mother was killed.

Dove and a private investigator, Vic Brunson, combine forces to discover the source of evil threatening the Abernathy family. Vic must determine the motive of the murderer while he keeps Dove safe.

Mary Lou Cheatham
Southeast Media Productions
A Beach Love Story - An Adult with Aspergers and a Private Investigator

