Beach Story – A Private Investigator and a Young Woman with Asperger’s Solve a Murder Case

Here’s a fun read to enjoy on the beach.LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Now available in hardcover: Beach Story, by Mary Lou Cheatham. A compelling mystery about a talented painter with disabilities, this book is also available in Audible, Kindle, and paperback.
In the foothills of North Carolina, the wife of a wealthy goat rancher finds solace every afternoon in a prayer garden. While reading her Bible, she suffers a fatal blow to her head.
Having learned of the attack, the woman's high-functioning autistic daughter, Dove Abernathy, rises to a new level of purpose. She sets off to discover why her mother was killed.
Dove and a private investigator, Vic Brunson, combine forces to discover the source of evil threatening the Abernathy family. Vic must determine the motive of the murderer while he keeps Dove safe.
