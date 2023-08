Beach Story – A Private Investigator and a Young Woman with Asperger’s Solve a Murder Case

Listen from your cell phone if you like. The clouds are almost low enough to touch the water. Beach Before Rain

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Now available in hardcover: Beach Story , by Mary Lou Cheatham . A compelling mystery about a talented painter with disabilities, this book is also available in Audible, Kindle, and paperback.In the foothills of North Carolina, the wife of a wealthy goat rancher finds solace every afternoon in a prayer garden. While reading her Bible, she suffers a fatal blow to her head.Having learned of the attack, the woman's high-functioning autistic daughter, Dove Abernathy, rises to a new level of purpose. She sets off to discover why her mother was killed.Dove and a private investigator, Vic Brunson, combine forces to discover the source of evil threatening the Abernathy family. Vic must determine the motive of the murderer while he keeps Dove safe.

A Beach Love Story - An Adult with Aspergers and a Private Investigator