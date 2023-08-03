Shutters with a View: Reinventing a Classic Window Covering

Mixed-Media Artist Rosemary Chase displays her Shutters with a View.

Mixed-media artist, Rosemary Chase, turns shutters into works of art that can bring a view to any room.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- -Rosemary Chase's journey with creating art on shutters started in 2021 when she stumbled upon a set of shutters on the side of the road in her Manhattan, New York neighborhood. It was almost as if they were meant for her, and she decided to repurpose them into something creative. Over time, she completed the collection, and by 2023, the last piece was finished.

After transforming the first set of shutters and receiving positive feedback on social media, Rosemary realized that she wanted to explore this creative outlet further. This desire might have been partly driven by the need to de-stress from the challenges of living next door to a disruptive neighbor. Remarkably, Rosemary worked from her tiny apartment, an SRO in Midtown.

To achieve this goal, Rosemary opted to use the decoupage technique and acrylic paints to create art on 20 shutters. This would not only allow her to showcase her creativity but also potentially provide her with the opportunity to have a solo show, where she could display her unique artwork.

-“The idea of transforming something discarded or considered worthless into something beautiful and valuable is often a motivation for my projects,” says Rosemary. In 2015, Rosemary was a former winning contestant on the HGTV series, “Flea Market Flip”, a show whose theme is all about up-cycling or repurposing items found at a local flea market. Another successful project, which began in 2006 while working for Peter Fox Shoes in Soho, NY, was truly innovative. Rosemary's passion for repurposing, up-cycling, and painting allowed her to turn soiled silk wedding shoes into stunning works of art, making them saleable and profitable for the company. This not only added a new profit margin but also expanded the appeal of the shoes to a broader audience beyond brides.

Her ability to turn white silk wedding shoes into exquisite pieces of art attracted commissions from people who admired her work. Rosemary's solo exhibit at the store and at another venue in Chelsea were a success, showcasing the value of her artistry and creativity. Rosemary’s former employer was all too pleased. Mr. Fox wrote: “STUNNING! Your shoes should be on display at MOMA.”

-To help execute her shutter designs, Rosemary relied on local FedEx Offices for their cutting tool machine and color copiers. She utilized her subscription to CANVA.com for sizing and manipulating the photographs. She also applied effects and elements to some of her images. Her skills as a painter came in handy, adding a unique finish on many of the shutter frames. Rosemary used her iPhone 14 for the majority of the photographs. A few images from years ago were taken from her iPhone 6S.

-Rosemary Chase is a mixed-media artist based in Manhattan, NY, who began her career as a fashion designer in New York's Garment District. However, she has primarily operated as a solopreneur throughout her creative journey. Her diverse creations encompass various art forms, including clothing, footwear, repurposed furniture, home staging, and wall art.

In addition to her visual art endeavors, Rosemary is also involved in on-camera work and has experience as a voice actor and voice-over coach. Notably, she has been a member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) since 2011. Visit https://www.onevoicebydesign.com/

For images of The Shutter Collection, which includes size information and stories about each shutter, please visit this private page on her website: https://onevoicebydesign.com/the-shutter-project/