See $100 Million Displayed at Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money®

A $25 million set of America’s most beautiful gold coins designed by acclaimed sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens will be publicly displayed for the first time at the Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money®, August 8-12, 2023. (Photo courtesy of GreatCollections.)

A rare set of 1937-dated coins depicting England’s King Edward VIII who gave up the throne “for the woman I love" will be exhibited at the Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money®. (Photo credit: Goldberg Coins and Collectibles.)

The public can take photos with costumed George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Ben Franklin reenactors at the 2023 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money®, August 8-12. (Photo credit: Patrick McBride.)

The public can view historic coins, banknotes, and medals and learn what their old money may be worth at this family-friendly event, August 8-12, 2023.

Money is history you can hold in your hands. Every coin, banknote, medal, or token has a story to tell about people, places, and events.”
— Dr. Ralph Ross, American Numismatic Association President
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- More than $100 million of historic rare coins and currency, including the first public exhibit of a $25 million collection of the United States’ most beautiful gold coins, will be on display at the family-friendly Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money® (www.WorldsFairofMoney.com), August 8-12, 2023. The event will be at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd. in downtown Pittsburgh.

“More than 1,200 dealers will be buying and selling rare coins, vintage paper money, medals, and tokens in all price ranges as well as gold and silver. Many of the experts will provide free, informal evaluations of the public’s old money,” said Kim Kiick, executive director of the non-profit American Numismatic Association (www.money.org), organizer of the five-day event.

In addition to the exhibit of early 20th-century U.S. gold coins designed by acclaimed artist Augustus Saint-Gaudens at the request of President Theodore Roosevelt, visitors can also see a $30 million museum-quality display of 1,400 years of historic English money. It includes one of the five sets of never-issued gold and silver coins dated 1937 depicting current King Charles III’s great uncle, King Edward VIII, who famously gave up the throne in late 1936 “for the woman I love.” This will be only the second time these famous coins have been displayed in the United States.

“The public can take photos with costumed George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Ben Franklin reenactors and participate in educational seminars. Children can enjoy a treasure trivia game at the show,” Kiick said.

“Money is history you can hold in your hands. Every coin, banknote, medal, or token has a story to tell about people, places, and events,” explained Dr. Ralph Ross, president of the 28,000-member American Numismatic Association. “The World’s Fair of Money is an educational event open to everyone. It is considered the biggest week of the year for coin collectors and anyone interested in the fascinating history of money.”

Public hours for the Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center are Tuesday, August 8, from 1 pm to 5:30 pm; Wednesday-Friday, August 9-11, 10 am to 5:30 pm; and Saturday, August 12, 10 am to 3:30 pm.

Admission Tuesday-Friday, August 8-11, is $10 for adults, children 12 and under as well as active and retired military personnel (plus up to 3 guests) admitted free. Admission is free for everyone on Saturday, August 12.

For additional information visit www.WorldsFairofMoney.com.

