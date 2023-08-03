See $100 Million Displayed at Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money®

A $25 million set of America’s most beautiful gold coins designed by acclaimed sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens will be publicly displayed for the first time at the Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money®, August 8-12, 2023. (Photo courtesy of GreatCollections.)

A rare set of 1937-dated coins depicting England’s King Edward VIII who gave up the throne “for the woman I love" will be exhibited at the Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money®. (Photo credit: Goldberg Coins and Collectibles.)