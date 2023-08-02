F&G seeks public comment on proposed draft mountain lion management plan

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking comments on its Draft Idaho Mountain Lion Management Plan 2024-2029. The plan provides guidance for staff to make management actions that will aid in the protection and management of mountain lion populations and also guide harvest recommendations.

People are encouraged to review the draft plan at idfg.idaho.gov/form/mountain-lion-management-plan and submit comments by Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. MDT.

View the Draft Idaho Mountain Lion Management Plan

The final draft of the plan will be presented for the Commission's approval at their November 2023 meeting in Lewiston.

The plan includes management direction for the following topics: