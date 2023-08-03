Addison Oktoberfest Adds a Purely Texan Twist to the Country's Best Bavarian Blast
Enjoy one of the largest, most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S. from Sept. 14-17ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Addison Oktoberfest has been recognized as one of the most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations outside of Munich since its inception 36 years ago. For four days each September, people come together in Addison to revel in German culture, food, music and bier, enjoying a taste of the original Oktoberfest with a purely Texan twist.
Experience the sounds of polka bands and other traditional entertainers on multiple stages in Addison Circle Park and participate in special games for bier lovers, kids of all ages, dachshunds and more. Prost and polka hard in our open-air Partyhalle, where you can find the best in Addison Oktoberfest entertainment. The Partyhalle is home to our keg tapping, Dachshund Dash, dancing and our strong-arm Masskrugstemmen contests, along with Bavarian sounds – with a Texan twist, of course. Guests who want to up their Partyhalle experience can purchase tables on the Partyhalle Deck. Tables come with admission for eight guests, along with a private bar, commemorative .5L stein, Paulaner bier, and commemorative lapel pin for each guest.
Oktoberfest guests, who visit Addison from all over the Southwest and beyond, will enjoy fun contests such as dachshund races, bier barrel rolling, Masskrugstemmen (stein holding), Biergarten Bingo and more. The event offers fun for all ages, with special activities for kids, and unique shopping opportunities in the Marktplatz. Don’t forget your dirndl and lederhosen – dressing for the occasion is enthusiastically encouraged.
Make an Oktoberfest weekend of it: Book an Addison Oktoberfest Hotelpaket, which includes quality lodging, two event admission tickets, two commemorative lapel pins, two commemorative .5L steins and two Paulaner biers – but book early, as packages are limited.
While often questioned about hosting a festival called Oktoberfest during the month of September, Addison times its festival to open the same weekend as the Munich celebration traditionally does. It’s a part of the Town’s efforts to make Addison Oktoberfest the most authentic Oktoberfest celebration in North America.
EVENT SPECIFICS:
What: Addison Oktoberfest
Named one of the country’s most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations by Forbes and USA Today, Addison Oktoberfest features four days of family-oriented entertainment. German entertainers in authentic costumes perform traditional Bavarian folk dances, oompah music, sing-a-longs, yodels and more. A special “Oktoberfest” Paulaner Bier is served along with several types of German sausage, schnitzel, sauerkraut, strudel, giant pretzels and more. There are interactive games, dachshund races and children’s entertainment. Wear your lederhosen or dirndls for even more fun!
When: Sept. 14-17, 2023
Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 6 p.m. – midnight
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 noon – midnight
Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 noon – 6 p.m.
Where: Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle, Addison.
Free
parking: Millennium Garage (15455 N. Dallas Parkway)
Colonnade Garage (15305 N. Dallas Parkway)
Addison Circle One Garage (15601 N. Dallas Parkway)
Addison Circle Two Garage (15725 N. Dallas Parkway)
Accessible parking is available at the DART Transit Center (4925 Arapaho Road)
Tickets: General Admission
Thursday, Sept. 14 FREE
Friday, Sept. 15 – Saturday, Sept. 16 $10 ages 10+, Under 10 FREE
Sunday, Sept. 17 FREE
Addison Oktoberfest Paket
$20: Includes one commemorative .5L stein, one Paulaner bier and one commemorative lapel pin. Limited quantity available. Does NOT include admission. A $30 value.
Addison Hotelpaket
Book an Addison Oktoberfest hotel package and enjoy special rates on quality accommodations, two single-day general admission tickets, two Paulaner biers, two commemorative lapel pins, and two commemorative .5L steins (while supplies last). Package materials must be picked up by 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.
Tickets will be available for advance purchase at www.AddisonOktoberfest.com at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Sponsors: Paulaner, Lone Star 92.5, 97.1 The Freak
General Info: Visit www.AddisonOktoberfest.com and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VisitAddison. #AOK23
Media: For media inquiries including interviews, photos, b-roll and more, contact Sara Burgos of Sunwest Communications at 786-282-8549 or sburgos@sunwestpr.com.
Kelly Hunter
Sunwest Communications
+1 972-489-4361
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube