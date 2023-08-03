Legacy Claims Services First IA Firm to Offer Reverse Scholarships
Legacy Claims Services, a national independent insurance appraisal firm leading the way for the next generation in the appraisal industry.UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading independent appraisal firm, Legacy Claims Services, is excited to announce its partnership with IA Path to offer Reverse Scholarships to graduates of all three levels of IA Path’s certifications. Legacy Claims Services, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is proud to be the first independent appraisal firm to offer a Reverse Scholarship to IA Path graduates.
IA Path is an online training and mentorship program. After completing the program, adjusters will be certified and licensed in automobile, and/or heavy machinery adjusting. The reverse scholarship is designed to reward new independent adjusters for prioritizing their education and investing in mentorship and training.
“I am so excited to partner with and IA firm like Legacy Claims Services. By becoming the first IA firm to do this they are showing they are a leader in our industry and not only thinking about today, but the future of the industry,” said Chris Stanley, Founder of IA Path.
The only requirements to receive the scholarship is that you graduated from IA Path and work for Legacy Claims Services. If you are a graduate of IA Path and interested in working for Legacy, send your resume to hiring@legacyclaimsservices.com.
Over the past two years, Legacy Claims Services has experienced tremendous growth and success, now offering services across the continental United States, Alaska, and Hawaii, making it the fasted growing independent appraisal firm since its launch in 2021.
“We are proud to be the first IA Firm to offer IA Path graduates a reverse scholarship! We believe in investing in those who invest in themselves to be the best in this industry. We understand that our success, and the success of our clients, start with hiring the best people,” said Mark Petty, COO of Legacy Claims Services.
Legacy Claims Services is a leading nationwide independent appraisal company that provides auto, property, heavy machinery, and specialty equipment appraisals for the insurance industry. Legacy Claims Services sets itself apart by employing top rated appraisers throughout the United States to provide fast turn-around time, and excellent customer service to all clients. That’s the Legacy Difference! Click to Assign a Claim
