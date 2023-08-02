Geovation opens Accelerator Programme to Proptech and Geotech start-ups

Geovation, Ordnance Survey’s (OS) open innovation network hub, has opened the next round of the Accelerator Programme to start-ups.

The award-winning Accelerator Programme, co-funded by HM Land Registry (HMLR), was forged to support sustainable innovations and help early-stage founders grow their business.

The popular programme offers two application routes, the GeoTech track and the PropTech track.

The GeoTech track of the Accelerator Programme, which is supported by OS, is seeking start-ups in the energy, environment, sustainability, transport, health and well-being, and resilience and protection of life sectors.

The PropTech track, in association with HMLR, is looking for start-ups using land or property data and technology to revolutionise the property industry. There is a particular emphasis on the development of a simpler, user-friendly and transparent digital process for buying and selling property which will benefit homeowners and enable a world leading property market.

As part of the 12-month programme, start-ups will receive 6 months of intensive support and 6 months hands-off support focusing on the go-to-market stage. In addition, start-ups will receive up to £20K in equity-free grant funding and the equivalent of over £100k in perks during the programme including workshops, coaching and access to data from OS and HMLR.

Dave Ball, Head of Innovation, Ordnance Survey said: “Geovation is proud to launch its next call for our award-winning start-up Accelerator. Over the years, OS and HMLR have helped over 170 start-ups develop new products, find a market fit and raise investment. We're excited to provide more support to early-stage teams and see the impact that has on the wider UK Economy and start-up scene more generally".

hesti, a PropTech start-up whose software allows homebuilders to automatically produce feasibility assessments for building sites, was accepted onto the most recent Accelerator Programme.

Adria Tarrida, Co-Founder, hesti, commented: “The programme so far has been nothing short of amazing. We've benefitted enormously from the insightful workshops on OS and HMLR data as well as on every imaginable challenge a start-up will face. But not only that. We've also been on one-to-one sessions with outstanding coaches.”

Earlier this year, the government revealed their International Technology Strategy to show how the UK will build on the strength of our tech sector, which is already the largest in Europe and the third highest valued in the world after the USA and China. The tech sector was worth $1 trillion in 2022, and the UK is home to more than 85,000 start-ups and scale-ups.

Geovation’s Accelerator Programme will support this strategy by leveraging the nation’s strengths in the thriving tech sector, through investment and providing the expertise to support start-ups and drive innovation.

To date, Geovation has supported over 170 GeoTech and PropTech start-ups who have gone on to create over 2,500 new jobs and raised over £200m in funding.

To be eligible to apply, start-ups must be:

UK registered or eligible to be

Incorporated or not

Pre-seed funding

To apply, visit Apply to Programs. The deadline for applications is 23:59 (BST) 4 September 2023.