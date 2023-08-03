Próspera Announces Over $100M Invested in Honduras, Still Accepting Additional $10M Investment
EINPresswire.com/ -- Próspera announces today a significant investment milestone, having invested more than $100M in Honduras. Honduras Próspera Inc. recently secured $36M in bridge financing to complete the purchase and expansion of the Pristine Bay Resort in Roatán, Honduras, and support their mission of building a prosperous community, despite the political challenges they face in Honduras. This new financing comes in addition to the $60 million announced in 2022, bringing the total amount invested in developing and defending Prospera ZEDE to more than $100 million.
Honduras Próspera Inc. is now accepting up to $10M in additional investment from accredited investors in the United States, and international investors worldwide, to complete this strategic acquisition and expansion. Firm expressions of investment interest are due on or before Saturday, August 12.
Pristine Bay, Roatán's premiere resort property is poised to accelerate the growth of Próspera’s community. The property includes nearly 400 acres, luxury villas, a hotel, and recreational amenities, including the Bay Islands' only 18-hole golf course. The property is located just minutes away from Roatán's international airport and cruise ship terminal.
“Acquiring and expanding the Pristine Bay Resort is a huge opportunity for Próspera. It significantly expands our real estate assets and infrastructure, creating new opportunities for commercial development. The resort also generates additional revenue to support Próspera's defense of our strong legal stability guarantees,” said Joel Bomgar, President of Honduras Próspera Inc.
For more information, please contact: jbomgar@prospera.hn
About Próspera: Próspera is a governance platform that powers the development of new cities in special economic zones. Próspera’s rule of law pro-market framework and system of regulatory reciprocity ensures that companies can operate under the most innovative and entrepreneurial regulatory environment in the world.
THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED TO CONSTITUTE A BINDING OFFER OF ANY KIND. THE UNDERLYING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IS SOLELY A PRIVATE PLACEMENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA PURSUANT TO SECTION 4(A)(2) OF THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933. DUE TO THE VARIOUS RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, ACTUAL EVENTS OR RESULTS OR THE ACTUAL PERFORMANCE OF THE UNDERLYING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE REFLECTED OR CONTEMPLATED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE. HONDURAS PROSPERA INC. AND ITS AFFILIATES ARE NOT WARRANTING OR ASSURING ANYONE THAT THEY WILL BE ABLE TO SUCCESSFULLY IMPLEMENT ANY OF THEIR CURRENT PLANS, OR THAT ACTUAL FUTURE PLANS AND PERFORMANCE WILL FULFILL OR MATCH PRESENT EXPECTATIONS. LEGAL STABILITY DISCLOSURE AND DISCLAIMER IS AVAILABLE HERE: https://www.prospera.co/disclaimer
Joel Bomgar
Honduras Próspera Inc. is now accepting up to $10M in additional investment from accredited investors in the United States, and international investors worldwide, to complete this strategic acquisition and expansion. Firm expressions of investment interest are due on or before Saturday, August 12.
Pristine Bay, Roatán's premiere resort property is poised to accelerate the growth of Próspera’s community. The property includes nearly 400 acres, luxury villas, a hotel, and recreational amenities, including the Bay Islands' only 18-hole golf course. The property is located just minutes away from Roatán's international airport and cruise ship terminal.
“Acquiring and expanding the Pristine Bay Resort is a huge opportunity for Próspera. It significantly expands our real estate assets and infrastructure, creating new opportunities for commercial development. The resort also generates additional revenue to support Próspera's defense of our strong legal stability guarantees,” said Joel Bomgar, President of Honduras Próspera Inc.
For more information, please contact: jbomgar@prospera.hn
About Próspera: Próspera is a governance platform that powers the development of new cities in special economic zones. Próspera’s rule of law pro-market framework and system of regulatory reciprocity ensures that companies can operate under the most innovative and entrepreneurial regulatory environment in the world.
THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED TO CONSTITUTE A BINDING OFFER OF ANY KIND. THE UNDERLYING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IS SOLELY A PRIVATE PLACEMENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA PURSUANT TO SECTION 4(A)(2) OF THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933. DUE TO THE VARIOUS RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, ACTUAL EVENTS OR RESULTS OR THE ACTUAL PERFORMANCE OF THE UNDERLYING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE REFLECTED OR CONTEMPLATED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE. HONDURAS PROSPERA INC. AND ITS AFFILIATES ARE NOT WARRANTING OR ASSURING ANYONE THAT THEY WILL BE ABLE TO SUCCESSFULLY IMPLEMENT ANY OF THEIR CURRENT PLANS, OR THAT ACTUAL FUTURE PLANS AND PERFORMANCE WILL FULFILL OR MATCH PRESENT EXPECTATIONS. LEGAL STABILITY DISCLOSURE AND DISCLAIMER IS AVAILABLE HERE: https://www.prospera.co/disclaimer
Joel Bomgar
Próspera
jbomgar@prospera.hn
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn