BEGA Publishes FY2023 Q3 Complaint Summary Report

The District of Columbia Board of Ethics and Government Accountability (“BEGA”) today released its Complaint Quarterly Summary Report for the third quarter of FY2023, covering the period from April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023.
During FY2023 Q3, the Office of Government Ethics (“OGE”), an office within BEGA that investigates alleged violations of the District’s Code of Conduct by employees and public officials, closed 85 matters. Forty-four percent, or 37 out of 85 matters, involved allegations that were outside of BEGA’s jurisdiction. Of the remaining closed 48 matters within BEGA’s jurisdiction, allegations of misuse of resources (36% or 17 matters) and conflicts of interest (25% or 12 matters) accounted for more than half the matters.

 

