VanRein Compliance and TrustCloud Join Forces to Enhance Compliance Solutions
VanRein Compliance is excited to announce its strategic partnership with TrustCloud, a renowned GRC platform to make compliance accessible & affordable
Our partnership with TrustCloud empowers us to expand and provide comprehensive solutions that bolster our clients' information security management systems and increase their revenue”NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VanRein Compliance is excited to announce its strategic partnership with TrustCloud, a renowned GRC platform that upgrades GRC into a profit center with programmatic evidence collection and control testing, AI-powered security questionnaires, and predictive risk assessment.
— Rob Van Buskirk, Cofounder and CEO
Both VanRein Compliance and TrustCloud share a common mission - to make compliance accessible and affordable for all.
For TrustCloud clients, this partnership brings a unique advantage. VanRein Compliance is offering exclusive pricing for its array of compliance-focused services and educational modules. Clients of both VanRein and TrustCloud can take advantage of bundled packages, streamlining costs and eliminating duplicative expenses.
TrustCloud revolutionizes Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) by not only saving time and resources on audit preparation, but also by expediting sales through faster security evaluations and mitigating risk and liability with its predictive risk registry. Notably, TrustCloud clients boast a 100% success rate in audits for prominent frameworks such as SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO 27001, GDPR, with startups even gaining the ability to attain SOC 2 readiness for free.
Rob Van Buskirk, Cofounder and CEO of VanRein Compliance, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with TrustCloud empowers us to provide comprehensive solutions that bolster the foundation of our client's information security management systems. Through our client-centric approach, we aspire to cultivate enduring alliances and establish ourselves as a trusted extension of our client's teams."
Key highlights of VanRein Compliance's offerings include:
Regulatory Compliance Guidance: VanRein Compliance's adept consultants deliver tailored guidance to enterprises, aiding them in comprehending and adhering to intricate regulatory frameworks.
Best Practices Integration and Education: Leveraging extensive experience, VanRein Compliance assists organizations in seamlessly integrating industry-leading best practices tailored to their specific requirements.
Compliance Certifications: VanRein Compliance provides expert guidance to achieve globally recognized compliance certifications, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HiTRUST, GDPR, and HIPAA.
Customized Information Security Systems: Collaborating closely with clients, VanRein Compliance devises robust information security management systems that align precisely with unique operational prerequisites.
TJ Massie, VP Sales at TrustCloud, shared his excitement, "Clients turn to TrustCloud for a superior approach to constructing a GRC program. Our collaboration with VanRein allows us to connect clients with essential resources post-successful audit preparation, security evaluations, and establishment of a responsive risk registry. VanRein's commitment to transparency, security, and exceptional customer experiences resonates with ours, and we eagerly anticipate enhancing GRC outcomes together."
Dawn Van Buskirk, Cofounder of VanRein Compliance, emphasized the partnership's benefits, "Navigating frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and GDPR can be overwhelming for businesses, regardless of their security expertise. We specialize in guiding businesses through streamlined audit processes, and TrustCloud's platform impressed us with its adaptability and comprehensiveness. By incorporating TrustCloud into our suite of services, including premier compliance training courses, penetration testing, and vulnerability scanning, we enhance our clients' audit preparedness."
