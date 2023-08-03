Best Western Plus ClockTower Inn and Stella's Kitchen & Bakery Earns Autism Certification to Create More Inclusive Space

Best Western Plus ClockTower Inn and Stella's Kitchen & Bakery of Billings, Montana, earns the Certified Autism Center™ certification through IBCCES

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Western Plus ClockTower Inn and Stella's Kitchen & Bakery of Billings, Montana earns the Certified Autism Center™ certification through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). By earning this designation, both establishments have demonstrated their commitment to providing more inclusive and accommodating experiences for autistic and sensory sensitive individuals and their families.

To achieve the Certified Autism Center™ status, the staff at ClockTower Inn and Stella's Kitchen & Bakery completed specialized training and certification, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to better assist and serve autistic and sensory-sensitive guests. The comprehensive training program, designed by IBCCES, is tailored specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, ensuring staff members are well-versed in understanding the unique needs of this growing but underserved community.

“Our business success comes through the service of others, providing each guest with an accommodating stay and creating a community with kindness and thoughtfulness,” shared Blake Wahrlich, Manager at Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn. “Any way we can educate ourselves to better serve our guests is welcomed, which is why we are so grateful for the opportunity to work with IBCCES. Getting certified as an CAC has not only taught our employees valuable skills but will allow us to cater that personalized stay to autistic and sensory-sensitive guests.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with autism in the US. With 1 in 6 people having sensory need or sensitivities further highlights the urgent need for more trained and certified hospitality options that can cater to these individuals and their families.

Visit Billings who supported of ClockTower Inn and Stella's Kitchen & Bakery’s certification, recognizes the significance of autism-certified options for both residents and visitors in Billings. This joint effort aims to enhance the availability of accessible and accommodating experiences for all.

Myron Pincomb, Chairman of the IBCCES board, stated “IBCCES certification is a powerful tool that empowers organizations to better cater to the unique needs of their guests. By equipping staff with specialized training and knowledge, the certification ensures that hospitality and recreational establishments can create truly inclusive and accommodating. Working with dedicated partners like Best Western Plus ClockTower Inn and Stella's Kitchen & Bakery further promotes accessibility and inclusion, setting a commendable standard for the industry."

IBCCES has been the leading provider of cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals globally for over 20 years. The organization stands as the sole credentialing board offering specialized programs for travel, hospitality, and entertainment organizations, with training provided by subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates. The certification also involves long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more, ensuring a sustainable commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.

In addition to its certification programs, IBCCES has developed AutismTravel.com, a free online resource that helps parents find certified destinations and connects families to other valuable resources. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn & Stella’s Kitchen & Bakery

Set within the heart of downtown Billings, and only a few steps away from local restaurants, shops, and breweries, The ClockTower Inn and Stella’s Kitchen & Bakery offer just the right balance of consideration & hospitality. As a locally owned and family operated business since 1967, we strive for a personalized experience for every customer. When staying at The ClockTower Inn each guest will be welcomed with numerous amenities upon each arrival. One of many hotel guest highlights is the complimentary breakfast at Stella’s Kitchen & Bakery, which has been voted best breakfast in Billings 13 years in a row! Along with complimentary breakfast, hotel guests also receive complimentary parking, highspeed internet and airport shuttles. We partner with local downtown businesses for guests to receive 20% off certain services through The Key to The City.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.